Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 512367 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE495M01019
BSE LIVE 15:08 | 30 May Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.98
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.46
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.98
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 6.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 10.98
Buy Qty 2000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd.

Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd

Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.67
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 1.2 1.2 -
Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Valley Magnesite 13.12 4.96 1.38
Marvel Web Soln 2.75 -3.51 1.38
Aneri Fincap 4.50 -1.10 1.35
Sheraton Proper. 10.98 4.97 1.32
RAJKOT INV.TRUST 12.50 25.00 1.25
Linear Inds 10.87 4.92 1.24
Cindrella Fin. 2.88 4.73 1.20
Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.08
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.54% -0.38%
1 Month NA NA -1.08% -0.35%
3 Month NA NA 2.11% 1.49%
6 Month NA NA 5.51% 4.87%
1 Year NA NA 17.21% 16.71%
3 Year NA NA 17.28% 18.98%

Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.98
10.98
Week Low/High 0.00
10.98
Month Low/High 0.00
10.98
YEAR Low/High 0.00
10.98
All TIME Low/High 1.50
13.00

