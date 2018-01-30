You are here » Home
» Company
» Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd.
|BSE: 526117
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE011D01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
596.90
|
-11.10
(-1.83%)
|
OPEN
638.00
|
HIGH
638.00
|
LOW
577.60
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|638.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|608.00
|VOLUME
|204
|52-Week high
|826.40
|52-Week low
|131.00
|P/E
|6.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|186
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|186
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|638.00
|CLOSE
|608.00
|VOLUME
|204
|52-Week high
|826.40
|52-Week low
|131.00
|P/E
|6.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|186
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|186.23
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd.
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited focuses on real estate operations in India. The company, through a joint venture agreement with Youngtronics LLC, also focuses on manufacturing printed circuit boards. The company was incorporated in the year 1948. Previously, it engaged in manufacturing flashlights and dry cell batteries. The company is based in Allahabad, India....> More
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd - Financial Results
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd - Peer Group
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.56%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.46%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|19.96%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|134.12%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|332.69%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|362.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|577.60
|
|638.00
|Week Low/High
|577.60
|
|655.00
|Month Low/High
|577.60
|
|696.00
|YEAR Low/High
|131.00
|
|826.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|826.00
Quick Links for Shervani Industrial Syndicate: