Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd.

BSE: 526117 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE011D01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 596.90 -11.10
(-1.83%)
OPEN

638.00

 HIGH

638.00

 LOW

577.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 638.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 608.00
VOLUME 204
52-Week high 826.40
52-Week low 131.00
P/E 6.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 186
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited focuses on real estate operations in India. The company, through a joint venture agreement with Youngtronics LLC, also focuses on manufacturing printed circuit boards. The company was incorporated in the year 1948. Previously, it engaged in manufacturing flashlights and dry cell batteries. The company is based in Allahabad, India....> More

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   186
EPS - TTM () [*S] 88.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.75
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Jan 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 682.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.52 5.53 72.15
Other Income 0.35 0.21 66.67
Total Income 9.87 5.74 71.95
Total Expenses 8.49 3.48 143.97
Operating Profit 1.38 2.26 -38.94
Net Profit 1.23 2.12 -41.98
Equity Capital 3.26 3.28 -
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eldeco Housing 1931.00 -3.22 380.41
GeeCee Vent. 137.25 0.48 298.24
Ansal Properties 18.55 -4.13 291.98
Shervani Indl Sy 596.90 -1.83 186.23
Nitesh Estates 11.72 2.72 170.91
TCI Developers 455.65 -4.50 169.96
Shree Ram Urban 38.00 -5.00 156.29
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.00
Banks/FIs 0.19
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.04
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.56% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.46% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 19.96% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 134.12% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 332.69% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 362.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 577.60
638.00
Week Low/High 577.60
655.00
Month Low/High 577.60
696.00
YEAR Low/High 131.00
826.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
826.00

