Shetron Ltd.
|BSE: 526137
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SHETRON
|ISIN Code: INE278C01010
|BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar
|51.80
|
0.90
(1.77%)
|
OPEN
52.80
|
HIGH
53.95
|
LOW
51.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shetron Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shetron Ltd.
Shetron (SL) was promoted by Divakar S Shetty and his associates jointly with the Karnataka State Industrial & Investment Development Corporation, under the name Shetron Metals, in Jun.'80. The name was subsequently changed to Shetron in Dec.'89. SL manufactures battery cell jackets and components, printed metal sheets, cans and can components. In Aug.'93, the company came out with a public is...> More
Shetron Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|47
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.48
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|43.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.20
Shetron Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|40.65
|32.81
|23.9
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.04
|375
|Total Income
|40.84
|32.85
|24.32
|Total Expenses
|34.98
|27.11
|29.03
|Operating Profit
|5.86
|5.74
|2.09
|Net Profit
|0.57
|0.28
|103.57
|Equity Capital
|9
|9
|-
Shetron Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Karur KCP Pack.
|46.50
|-4.91
|54.50
|Rishi Tech.
|66.95
|2.84
|49.48
|Polyspin Exports
|120.50
|-4.97
|48.20
|Shetron
|51.80
|1.77
|46.62
|Ecoplast
|137.95
|0.47
|41.38
|Perfectpac
|272.20
|3.50
|36.20
|Aikyam Intell.
|7.10
|-1.93
|32.73
Shetron Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shetron Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.27%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.50%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.18%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-1.80%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|19.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|187.78%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shetron Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|51.80
|
|53.95
|Week Low/High
|50.00
|
|56.00
|Month Low/High
|50.00
|
|62.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.50
|
|86.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|107.00
