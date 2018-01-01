JUST IN
Shetron Ltd.

BSE: 526137 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SHETRON ISIN Code: INE278C01010
BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar 51.80 0.90
(1.77%)
OPEN

52.80

 HIGH

53.95

 LOW

51.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shetron Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shetron Ltd.

Shetron Ltd

Shetron (SL) was promoted by Divakar S Shetty and his associates jointly with the Karnataka State Industrial & Investment Development Corporation, under the name Shetron Metals, in Jun.'80. The name was subsequently changed to Shetron in Dec.'89. SL manufactures battery cell jackets and components, printed metal sheets, cans and can components. In Aug.'93, the company came out with a public is...> More

Shetron Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   47
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 43.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shetron Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 40.65 32.81 23.9
Other Income 0.19 0.04 375
Total Income 40.84 32.85 24.32
Total Expenses 34.98 27.11 29.03
Operating Profit 5.86 5.74 2.09
Net Profit 0.57 0.28 103.57
Equity Capital 9 9 -
Shetron Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Karur KCP Pack. 46.50 -4.91 54.50
Rishi Tech. 66.95 2.84 49.48
Polyspin Exports 120.50 -4.97 48.20
Shetron 51.80 1.77 46.62
Ecoplast 137.95 0.47 41.38
Perfectpac 272.20 3.50 36.20
Aikyam Intell. 7.10 -1.93 32.73
Shetron Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.99
Shetron Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.27% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.50% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.18% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -1.80% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 19.22% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 187.78% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shetron Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 51.80
53.95
Week Low/High 50.00
56.00
Month Low/High 50.00
62.00
YEAR Low/High 40.50
86.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
107.00

