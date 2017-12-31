Shilp Gravures Ltd.
|BSE: 513709
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE960A01017
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|126.05
|
-5.55
(-4.22%)
|
OPEN
133.00
|
HIGH
134.85
|
LOW
124.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shilp Gravures Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|133.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|131.60
|VOLUME
|30676
|52-Week high
|180.00
|52-Week low
|81.05
|P/E
|10.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|78
|Buy Price
|126.05
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|127.95
|Sell Qty
|135.00
About Shilp Gravures Ltd.
Shilp Gravures Limited is an India-based company. The Company operated two segments: manufacture of engraved copper rollers and energy generation through wind mill. The Company's principal products include gravured roller, engraved screens and ink proofing machine. The Company also manufactures web guiding, web monitoring and controlling system, which are used in the printing machines.
Shilp Gravures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|78
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.88
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.61
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.14
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|91.32
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.38
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarer Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On Se
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
Shilp Gravures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.81
|15.33
|9.65
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.24
|254.17
|Total Income
|17.66
|15.58
|13.35
|Total Expenses
|13.33
|13.16
|1.29
|Operating Profit
|4.33
|2.42
|78.93
|Net Profit
|1.96
|0.44
|345.45
|Equity Capital
|6.15
|6.15
|-
Shilp Gravures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ferro Alloys Cor
|8.31
|4.92
|153.98
|Guj NRE Coke
|0.93
|-4.12
|149.22
|Elegant Marbles
|195.00
|4.81
|87.75
|Shilp Gravures
|126.05
|-4.22
|77.52
|Sarthak Metals
|55.50
|-2.89
|75.98
|Facor Alloys
|2.82
|2.55
|55.13
|Nagpur Power
|37.60
|5.47
|49.26
Shilp Gravures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shilp Gravures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.80%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-13.58%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-2.51%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-19.56%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|47.69%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|172.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Shilp Gravures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|124.40
|
|134.85
|Week Low/High
|121.00
|
|139.00
|Month Low/High
|121.00
|
|157.00
|YEAR Low/High
|81.05
|
|180.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|180.00
