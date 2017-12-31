JUST IN
Shilp Gravures Ltd.

BSE: 513709 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE960A01017
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 126.05 -5.55
(-4.22%)
OPEN

133.00

 HIGH

134.85

 LOW

124.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shilp Gravures Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 133.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 131.60
VOLUME 30676
52-Week high 180.00
52-Week low 81.05
P/E 10.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 78
Buy Price 126.05
Buy Qty 30.00
Sell Price 127.95
Sell Qty 135.00
About Shilp Gravures Ltd.

Shilp Gravures Ltd

Shilp Gravures Limited is an India-based company. The Company operated two segments: manufacture of engraved copper rollers and energy generation through wind mill. The Company's principal products include gravured roller, engraved screens and ink proofing machine. The Company also manufactures web guiding, web monitoring and controlling system, which are used in the printing machines. The company...> More

Shilp Gravures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   78
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.88
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.14
Book Value / Share () [*S] 91.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shilp Gravures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.81 15.33 9.65
Other Income 0.85 0.24 254.17
Total Income 17.66 15.58 13.35
Total Expenses 13.33 13.16 1.29
Operating Profit 4.33 2.42 78.93
Net Profit 1.96 0.44 345.45
Equity Capital 6.15 6.15 -
Shilp Gravures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ferro Alloys Cor 8.31 4.92 153.98
Guj NRE Coke 0.93 -4.12 149.22
Elegant Marbles 195.00 4.81 87.75
Shilp Gravures 126.05 -4.22 77.52
Sarthak Metals 55.50 -2.89 75.98
Facor Alloys 2.82 2.55 55.13
Nagpur Power 37.60 5.47 49.26
Shilp Gravures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.53
Shilp Gravures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.80% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -13.58% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -2.51% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -19.56% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 47.69% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 172.25% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Shilp Gravures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 124.40
134.85
Week Low/High 121.00
139.00
Month Low/High 121.00
157.00
YEAR Low/High 81.05
180.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
180.00

