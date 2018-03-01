Shilpa Medicare Ltd

Shilpa Medicare Ltd., formerly known as Shilpa Antibiotics was incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.'87 and has been promoted by Vishnukant C Bhutada and his associates.The company produces trimethoprim, an anti-biotic bulk drug. It also manufactures the product for other reputed companies like Eskayef, Bombay Drugs & Pharmas, Bombay Drug House, US Vitamins, Sandoz India, etc, for thei...> More