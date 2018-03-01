Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
|BSE: 530549
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: SHILPAMED
|ISIN Code: INE790G01031
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|447.65
|
3.70
(0.83%)
|
OPEN
454.30
|
HIGH
464.35
|
LOW
440.80
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|447.00
|
1.15
(0.26%)
|
OPEN
452.00
|
HIGH
469.00
|
LOW
441.90
|OPEN
|454.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|443.95
|VOLUME
|6593
|52-Week high
|748.95
|52-Week low
|401.00
|P/E
|24.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,648
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|452.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|445.85
|VOLUME
|73213
|52-Week high
|749.90
|52-Week low
|400.00
|P/E
|24.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,648
|Buy Price
|445.25
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|446.70
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|454.30
|CLOSE
|443.95
|VOLUME
|6593
|52-Week high
|748.95
|52-Week low
|401.00
|P/E
|24.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,648
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|452.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|445.85
|VOLUME
|73213
|52-Week high
|749.90
|52-Week low
|400.00
|P/E
|24.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3648.35
|Buy Price
|445.25
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|446.70
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
Shilpa Medicare Ltd., formerly known as Shilpa Antibiotics was incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.'87 and has been promoted by Vishnukant C Bhutada and his associates.The company produces trimethoprim, an anti-biotic bulk drug. It also manufactures the product for other reputed companies like Eskayef, Bombay Drugs & Pharmas, Bombay Drug House, US Vitamins, Sandoz India, etc, for thei...> More
Shilpa Medicare Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,648
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|18.00
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.87
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|70.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Mar 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.16
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|126.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.54
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Shilpa Medicare Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|185.53
|183.58
|1.06
|Other Income
|5.07
|4.03
|25.81
|Total Income
|190.59
|187.61
|1.59
|Total Expenses
|159.22
|148.75
|7.04
|Operating Profit
|31.38
|38.86
|-19.25
|Net Profit
|16.34
|20.72
|-21.14
|Equity Capital
|8.15
|8.01
|-
Shilpa Medicare Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dishman Carbogen
|308.30
|0.80
|4975.96
|Caplin Point Lab
|599.95
|-0.47
|4535.62
|Vinati Organics
|791.05
|1.14
|4066.00
|Shilpa Medicare
|447.65
|0.83
|3648.35
|Unichem Labs.
|334.60
|0.39
|3043.19
|Granules India
|108.60
|1.31
|2756.27
|Merck
|1518.70
|1.10
|2521.04
Shilpa Medicare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shilpa Medicare Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|01/08
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|646
|Details
Shilpa Medicare Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|8.32%
|2.59%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.19%
|-14.06%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-29.74%
|-28.39%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.07%
|-27.44%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-30.20%
|-29.79%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-9.06%
|13.89%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shilpa Medicare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|440.80
|
|464.35
|Week Low/High
|401.00
|
|464.35
|Month Low/High
|401.00
|
|526.00
|YEAR Low/High
|401.00
|
|749.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.39
|
|787.00
