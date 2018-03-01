JUST IN
Shilpa Medicare Ltd.

BSE: 530549 Sector: Health care
NSE: SHILPAMED ISIN Code: INE790G01031
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 447.65 3.70
(0.83%)
OPEN

454.30

 HIGH

464.35

 LOW

440.80
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 447.00 1.15
(0.26%)
OPEN

452.00

 HIGH

469.00

 LOW

441.90
OPEN 454.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 443.95
VOLUME 6593
52-Week high 748.95
52-Week low 401.00
P/E 24.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,648
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Shilpa Medicare Ltd.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd

Shilpa Medicare Ltd., formerly known as Shilpa Antibiotics was incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.'87 and has been promoted by Vishnukant C Bhutada and his associates.The company produces trimethoprim, an anti-biotic bulk drug. It also manufactures the product for other reputed companies like Eskayef, Bombay Drugs & Pharmas, Bombay Drug House, US Vitamins, Sandoz India, etc, for thei...> More

Shilpa Medicare Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,648
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.00
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.87
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   70.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Mar 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.16
Book Value / Share () [*S] 126.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Shilpa Medicare Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 185.53 183.58 1.06
Other Income 5.07 4.03 25.81
Total Income 190.59 187.61 1.59
Total Expenses 159.22 148.75 7.04
Operating Profit 31.38 38.86 -19.25
Net Profit 16.34 20.72 -21.14
Equity Capital 8.15 8.01 -
> More on Shilpa Medicare Ltd Financials Results

Shilpa Medicare Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dishman Carbogen 308.30 0.80 4975.96
Caplin Point Lab 599.95 -0.47 4535.62
Vinati Organics 791.05 1.14 4066.00
Shilpa Medicare 447.65 0.83 3648.35
Unichem Labs. 334.60 0.39 3043.19
Granules India 108.60 1.31 2756.27
Merck 1518.70 1.10 2521.04
> More on Shilpa Medicare Ltd Peer Group

Shilpa Medicare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.80
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 18.66
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.10
Indian Public 11.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.11
> More on Shilpa Medicare Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shilpa Medicare Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
01/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 646 PDF IconDetails
> More on Shilpa Medicare Ltd Research Reports

Shilpa Medicare Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 8.32% 2.59% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.19% -14.06% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -29.74% -28.39% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.07% -27.44% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -30.20% -29.79% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -9.06% 13.89% 17.24% 19.01%

Shilpa Medicare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 440.80
464.35
Week Low/High 401.00
464.35
Month Low/High 401.00
526.00
YEAR Low/High 401.00
749.00
All TIME Low/High 0.39
787.00

Quick Links for Shilpa Medicare: