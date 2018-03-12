JUST IN
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd.

BSE: 512289 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: SHIRPUR-G ISIN Code: INE196B01016
BSE LIVE 15:04 | 12 Mar 130.60 -0.40
(-0.31%)
OPEN

136.00

 HIGH

136.00

 LOW

130.60
NSE LIVE 15:04 | 12 Mar 130.90 0.05
(0.04%)
OPEN

138.70

 HIGH

138.70

 LOW

130.00
OPEN 136.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 131.00
VOLUME 1551
52-Week high 233.60
52-Week low 87.20
P/E 192.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 381
Buy Price 130.60
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 132.50
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 136.00
CLOSE 131.00
VOLUME 1551
52-Week high 233.60
52-Week low 87.20
P/E 192.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 381
Buy Price 130.60
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 132.50
Sell Qty 10.00

About Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd.

Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd

Agee Gold Refiners, formerly known a Autoriders Industries discontinued its operation of the Limouzine busses since the project was not viable. Due to which the company changed its line of business from automotive to precious metal. The company has set up India's first private sector gold refinery at Shirpur, Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 257 crore on the growing demand for the metals...> More

Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   381
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 192.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 114.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1317.85 1304.8 1
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 1317.85 1304.81 1
Total Expenses 1306.61 1296.53 0.78
Operating Profit 11.24 8.28 35.75
Net Profit 3.31 0.39 748.72
Equity Capital 29.14 29.14 -
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Orissa Minerals 1623.10 -1.84 973.86
Ashapura Minech. 68.55 0.44 596.38
Balasore Alloys 60.40 -2.74 536.96
Shirpur Gold 130.60 -0.31 380.57
Dec.Gold Mines 34.50 -0.14 320.50
Indsil Hydro 175.00 -1.52 278.08
Assoc. Stone Ind 31.50 -4.55 261.13
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 6.53
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 12.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.18
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.31% -12.32% 0.56% -0.42%
1 Month -20.24% -15.96% -1.07% -0.39%
3 Month -21.23% -23.23% 2.13% 1.45%
6 Month -8.13% -9.47% 5.52% 4.82%
1 Year 25.46% 25.44% 17.23% 16.66%
3 Year 92.06% 84.50% 17.30% 18.93%

Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 130.60
136.00
Week Low/High 130.60
158.00
Month Low/High 130.60
171.00
YEAR Low/High 87.20
234.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
494.00

