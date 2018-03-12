You are here » Home
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd.
|BSE: 512289
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: SHIRPUR-G
|ISIN Code: INE196B01016
|
BSE
LIVE
15:04 | 12 Mar
|
130.60
|
-0.40
(-0.31%)
|
OPEN
136.00
|
HIGH
136.00
|
LOW
130.60
|
NSE
LIVE
15:04 | 12 Mar
|
130.90
|
0.05
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
138.70
|
HIGH
138.70
|
LOW
130.00
About Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd.
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd
Agee Gold Refiners, formerly known a Autoriders Industries discontinued its operation of the Limouzine busses since the project was not viable. Due to which the company changed its line of business from automotive to precious metal.
The company has set up India's first private sector gold refinery at Shirpur, Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 257 crore on the growing demand for the metals...> More
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1317.85
|1304.8
|1
|Other Income
|
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|1317.85
|1304.81
|1
|Total Expenses
|1306.61
|1296.53
|0.78
|Operating Profit
|11.24
|8.28
|35.75
|Net Profit
|3.31
|0.39
|748.72
|Equity Capital
|29.14
|29.14
| -
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd - Peer Group
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.31%
|-12.32%
|0.56%
|-0.42%
|1 Month
|-20.24%
|-15.96%
|-1.07%
|-0.39%
|3 Month
|-21.23%
|-23.23%
|2.13%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|-8.13%
|-9.47%
|5.52%
|4.82%
|1 Year
|25.46%
|25.44%
|17.23%
|16.66%
|3 Year
|92.06%
|84.50%
|17.30%
|18.93%
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|130.60
|
|136.00
|Week Low/High
|130.60
|
|158.00
|Month Low/High
|130.60
|
|171.00
|YEAR Low/High
|87.20
|
|234.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|494.00
Quick Links for Shirpur Gold Refinery: