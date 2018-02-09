Shiva Cement Ltd.
|BSE: 532323
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE555C01029
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|26.55
|
0.65
(2.51%)
|
OPEN
25.65
|
HIGH
26.85
|
LOW
25.65
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shiva Cement Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|25.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.90
|VOLUME
|271569
|52-Week high
|41.40
|52-Week low
|18.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|518
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|518
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Shiva Cement Ltd.
Shiva Cement Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in Cement manufacturing and dealing in Cement and allied products. The manufacturing facility is located in Orissa. The Company produces 100% Portland Slag Cement (PSC).The Company's cement is marketed under ACC brand. The Company produces Limestone chips three millimeter to six millimeter as an essential input for Sponge Iron ...> More
Shiva Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|518
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.09
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations 2015
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
Shiva Cement Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.36
|3.51
|24.22
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Total Income
|4.41
|3.52
|25.28
|Total Expenses
|7.36
|5.54
|32.85
|Operating Profit
|-2.95
|-2.02
|-46.04
|Net Profit
|-8.87
|-9.25
|4.11
|Equity Capital
|39
|39
|-
Shiva Cement Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mangalam Cement
|325.35
|1.09
|868.36
|Deccan Cements
|539.00
|-0.37
|754.60
|Udaipur Cement
|23.95
|0.63
|707.00
|Shiva Cement
|26.55
|2.51
|517.72
|Saurashtra Cem.
|73.95
|-0.07
|511.66
|Anjani Portland
|178.00
|0.54
|450.16
|Sh. Digvijay Cem
|24.00
|0.63
|339.29
Shiva Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shiva Cement Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.85%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.15%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.65%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.48%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|41.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|654.26%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shiva Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.65
|
|26.85
|Week Low/High
|25.30
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|25.30
|
|30.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.20
|
|41.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.91
|
|41.00
