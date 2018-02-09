JUST IN
Shiva Cement Ltd.

BSE: 532323 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE555C01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 26.55 0.65
(2.51%)
OPEN

25.65

 HIGH

26.85

 LOW

25.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shiva Cement Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shiva Cement Ltd.

Shiva Cement Ltd

Shiva Cement Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in Cement manufacturing and dealing in Cement and allied products. The manufacturing facility is located in Orissa. The Company produces 100% Portland Slag Cement (PSC).The Company's cement is marketed under ACC brand. The Company produces Limestone chips three millimeter to six millimeter as an essential input for Sponge Iron ...> More

Shiva Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   518
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shiva Cement Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.36 3.51 24.22
Other Income 0.04 0.01 300
Total Income 4.41 3.52 25.28
Total Expenses 7.36 5.54 32.85
Operating Profit -2.95 -2.02 -46.04
Net Profit -8.87 -9.25 4.11
Equity Capital 39 39 -
Shiva Cement Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mangalam Cement 325.35 1.09 868.36
Deccan Cements 539.00 -0.37 754.60
Udaipur Cement 23.95 0.63 707.00
Shiva Cement 26.55 2.51 517.72
Saurashtra Cem. 73.95 -0.07 511.66
Anjani Portland 178.00 0.54 450.16
Sh. Digvijay Cem 24.00 0.63 339.29
Shiva Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.01
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 67.55
Shiva Cement Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.85% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.15% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.65% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.48% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 41.22% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 654.26% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shiva Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.65
26.85
Week Low/High 25.30
28.00
Month Low/High 25.30
30.00
YEAR Low/High 18.20
41.00
All TIME Low/High 0.91
41.00

