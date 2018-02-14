You are here » Home
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530433
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE960E01019
|
BSE
15:58 | 12 Mar
|
62.00
|
0.30
(0.49%)
|
OPEN
62.00
|
HIGH
64.00
|
LOW
61.05
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd.
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd
Shiva Global Agro Industries is a fast-growing, research-led agriculture company. An emerging leader in the agro products domain, the company manufactures fertilizers, soil and crop health products, Oil, de-oiled cakes (DOC) and hybrid seed varieties. Along with its subsidiaries, Shiva Global Agro Industries strives to fulfill its commitment towards India's food security by way of products that he...> More
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|137.37
|109.78
|25.13
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.1
|-80
|Total Income
|137.39
|109.88
|25.04
|Total Expenses
|129.96
|103.32
|25.78
|Operating Profit
|7.43
|6.56
|13.26
|Net Profit
|2.57
|2.47
|4.05
|Equity Capital
|9.99
|9.99
| -
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.13%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.95%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.05%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-22.16%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|10.62%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|238.80%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|61.05
|
|64.00
|Week Low/High
|57.80
|
|68.00
|Month Low/High
|57.80
|
|79.00
|YEAR Low/High
|49.00
|
|120.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.80
|
|120.00
Quick Links for Shiva Global Agro Industries: