Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530433 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE960E01019
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 62.00 0.30
(0.49%)
OPEN

62.00

 HIGH

64.00

 LOW

61.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 62.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 61.70
VOLUME 16099
52-Week high 120.00
52-Week low 49.00
P/E 23.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 62
Buy Price 62.00
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd.

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd

Shiva Global Agro Industries is a fast-growing, research-led agriculture company. An emerging leader in the agro products domain, the company manufactures fertilizers, soil and crop health products, Oil, de-oiled cakes (DOC) and hybrid seed varieties. Along with its subsidiaries, Shiva Global Agro Industries strives to fulfill its commitment towards India's food security by way of products that he...> More

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   62
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 51.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.21
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 137.37 109.78 25.13
Other Income 0.02 0.1 -80
Total Income 137.39 109.88 25.04
Total Expenses 129.96 103.32 25.78
Operating Profit 7.43 6.56 13.26
Net Profit 2.57 2.47 4.05
Equity Capital 9.99 9.99 -
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Khaitan Chemical 15.55 3.67 150.83
Bharat Agri 139.30 1.98 73.69
Basant Agro Tech 7.00 0.00 63.42
Shiva Global 62.00 0.49 61.94
Indra Industries 38.00 -5.00 24.62
Teesta Agro Ind. 31.45 -4.98 17.64
Saptak Chem & 14.87 4.94 15.96
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.01
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.13% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.95% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.05% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -22.16% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 10.62% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 238.80% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 61.05
64.00
Week Low/High 57.80
68.00
Month Low/High 57.80
79.00
YEAR Low/High 49.00
120.00
All TIME Low/High 1.80
120.00

