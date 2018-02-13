Shiva Medicare Ltd.
About Shiva Medicare Ltd.
Shiva Medicare (SML) was incorporated on 2 Dec.'91 to manufacture latex gloves. The company took over the Rubber division of Vijayshree Spinning Mills located at Tambaram,Chennai. SML manufactures disposable latex examination gloves and currently has two lines capable of producing 36 mln pcs pa each. After taking possession of the unit on 11 Apr.'92, within a short span of four months, the comp...> More
Shiva Medicare Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-6.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.93
Shiva Medicare Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.24
|0.45
|-46.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.24
|-0.44
|45.45
|Net Profit
|-0.25
|-0.46
|45.65
|Equity Capital
|2.28
|2.28
|-
Shiva Medicare Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Raaj Medisafe
|8.64
|4.98
|4.35
|Advanced Micron.
|5.99
|2.04
|3.16
|Invicta Meditek
|3.99
|5.00
|2.88
|Shiva Medicare
|12.34
|-4.93
|2.81
|Dolphin Medical
|1.14
|-3.39
|1.72
Shiva Medicare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shiva Medicare Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.93%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shiva Medicare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.34
|
|13.62
|Week Low/High
|12.34
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.34
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.79
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.52
|
|20.00
