JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shiva Medicare Ltd

Shiva Medicare Ltd.

BSE: 524602 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE875N01028
BSE 13:56 | 07 Mar 12.34 -0.64
(-4.93%)
OPEN

13.62

 HIGH

13.62

 LOW

12.34
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shiva Medicare Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.62
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.98
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 14.38
52-Week low 7.79
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 12.34
Buy Qty 455.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 13.62
CLOSE 12.98
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 14.38
52-Week low 7.79
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 12.34
Buy Qty 455.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Shiva Medicare Ltd.

Shiva Medicare Ltd

Shiva Medicare (SML) was incorporated on 2 Dec.'91 to manufacture latex gloves. The company took over the Rubber division of Vijayshree Spinning Mills located at Tambaram,Chennai. SML manufactures disposable latex examination gloves and currently has two lines capable of producing 36 mln pcs pa each. After taking possession of the unit on 11 Apr.'92, within a short span of four months, the comp...> More

Shiva Medicare Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shiva Medicare Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.24 0.45 -46.67
Operating Profit -0.24 -0.44 45.45
Net Profit -0.25 -0.46 45.65
Equity Capital 2.28 2.28 -
> More on Shiva Medicare Ltd Financials Results

Shiva Medicare Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raaj Medisafe 8.64 4.98 4.35
Advanced Micron. 5.99 2.04 3.16
Invicta Meditek 3.99 5.00 2.88
Shiva Medicare 12.34 -4.93 2.81
Dolphin Medical 1.14 -3.39 1.72
> More on Shiva Medicare Ltd Peer Group

Shiva Medicare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.77
Banks/FIs 0.50
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.39
> More on Shiva Medicare Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shiva Medicare Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.93% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shiva Medicare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.34
13.62
Week Low/High 12.34
14.00
Month Low/High 12.34
14.00
YEAR Low/High 7.79
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.52
20.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shiva Medicare: