Shiva Texyarn Ltd.

BSE: 511108 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SHIVATEX ISIN Code: INE705C01020
BSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar 505.00 -11.00
(-2.13%)
OPEN

505.00

 HIGH

506.15

 LOW

505.00
NSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar 505.00 -8.00
(-1.56%)
OPEN

501.10

 HIGH

517.00

 LOW

481.95
About Shiva Texyarn Ltd.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd

A part of the Rs 500-cr Bannari Amman group, based in Tamilnadu, Shiva Texyarn Ltd., formerly known as Annamallai Finance (AFL) became a public limited company in 1986. The promoters have considerable experience in this field and their group is well diversified into sugar, yarn, potable spirits, granite products and other items. The name of the company changed to Shiva Textyarn Limited from the pr...> More

Shiva Texyarn Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   654
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 51.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   16.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 76.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shiva Texyarn Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 85.77 133.03 -35.53
Other Income 1.57 1.55 1.29
Total Income 87.34 134.57 -35.1
Total Expenses 75.42 117.32 -35.71
Operating Profit 11.92 17.25 -30.9
Net Profit 2.9 5.08 -42.91
Equity Capital 12.96 21.6 -
Shiva Texyarn Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Filatex India 168.60 0.42 733.41
Century Enka 316.70 1.34 691.99
Gloster 657.95 2.29 688.87
Shiva Texyarn 505.00 -2.13 654.48
Nandan Denim 133.45 -1.59 641.23
Stovec Inds. 3023.00 0.81 631.81
Ganesha Ecosphe. 318.10 -0.95 610.12
Shiva Texyarn Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.94
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.41
Shiva Texyarn Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.04% -4.37% 0.36% -0.68%
1 Month -16.36% -17.22% -1.26% -0.65%
3 Month NA NA 1.93% 1.18%
6 Month 33.46% 32.74% 5.32% 4.55%
1 Year 57.79% 58.53% 17.01% 16.36%
3 Year 1165.66% 1176.86% 17.07% 18.62%

Shiva Texyarn Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 505.00
506.15
Week Low/High 486.05
539.00
Month Low/High 486.05
625.00
YEAR Low/High 291.15
655.00
All TIME Low/High 3.05
655.00

