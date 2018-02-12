Shiva Texyarn Ltd

A part of the Rs 500-cr Bannari Amman group, based in Tamilnadu, Shiva Texyarn Ltd., formerly known as Annamallai Finance (AFL) became a public limited company in 1986. The promoters have considerable experience in this field and their group is well diversified into sugar, yarn, potable spirits, granite products and other items. The name of the company changed to Shiva Textyarn Limited from the pr...> More