Shiva Texyarn Ltd.
|BSE: 511108
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SHIVATEX
|ISIN Code: INE705C01020
|BSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar
|505.00
|
-11.00
(-2.13%)
|
OPEN
505.00
|
HIGH
506.15
|
LOW
505.00
|NSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar
|505.00
|
-8.00
(-1.56%)
|
OPEN
501.10
|
HIGH
517.00
|
LOW
481.95
|OPEN
|505.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|516.00
|VOLUME
|183
|52-Week high
|655.00
|52-Week low
|291.15
|P/E
|51.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|654
|Buy Price
|501.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|505.00
|Sell Qty
|48.00
|OPEN
|501.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|513.00
|VOLUME
|1720
|52-Week high
|669.90
|52-Week low
|290.35
|P/E
|51.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|654
|Buy Price
|500.10
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|505.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|505.00
|CLOSE
|516.00
|VOLUME
|183
|52-Week high
|655.00
|52-Week low
|291.15
|P/E
|51.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|654
|Buy Price
|501.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|505.00
|Sell Qty
|48.00
|OPEN
|501.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|513.00
|VOLUME
|1720
|52-Week high
|669.90
|52-Week low
|290.35
|P/E
|51.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|654.48
|Buy Price
|500.10
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|505.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Shiva Texyarn Ltd.
A part of the Rs 500-cr Bannari Amman group, based in Tamilnadu, Shiva Texyarn Ltd., formerly known as Annamallai Finance (AFL) became a public limited company in 1986. The promoters have considerable experience in this field and their group is well diversified into sugar, yarn, potable spirits, granite products and other items. The name of the company changed to Shiva Textyarn Limited from the pr...> More
Shiva Texyarn Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|654
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|51.06
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|16.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|76.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.64
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS - LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2017
-
SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS - LIMITED REVIEW REPROT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2017
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Shiva Texyarn Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|85.77
|133.03
|-35.53
|Other Income
|1.57
|1.55
|1.29
|Total Income
|87.34
|134.57
|-35.1
|Total Expenses
|75.42
|117.32
|-35.71
|Operating Profit
|11.92
|17.25
|-30.9
|Net Profit
|2.9
|5.08
|-42.91
|Equity Capital
|12.96
|21.6
|-
Shiva Texyarn Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Filatex India
|168.60
|0.42
|733.41
|Century Enka
|316.70
|1.34
|691.99
|Gloster
|657.95
|2.29
|688.87
|Shiva Texyarn
|505.00
|-2.13
|654.48
|Nandan Denim
|133.45
|-1.59
|641.23
|Stovec Inds.
|3023.00
|0.81
|631.81
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|318.10
|-0.95
|610.12
Shiva Texyarn Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shiva Texyarn Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.04%
|-4.37%
|0.36%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-16.36%
|-17.22%
|-1.26%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.93%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|33.46%
|32.74%
|5.32%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|57.79%
|58.53%
|17.01%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|1165.66%
|1176.86%
|17.07%
|18.62%
Shiva Texyarn Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|505.00
|
|506.15
|Week Low/High
|486.05
|
|539.00
|Month Low/High
|486.05
|
|625.00
|YEAR Low/High
|291.15
|
|655.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.05
|
|655.00
Quick Links for Shiva Texyarn:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices