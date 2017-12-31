JUST IN
Shivagrico Implements Ltd.

BSE: 522237 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE092H01014
BSE 14:12 | 09 Mar 6.10 0.10
(1.67%)
OPEN

6.10

 HIGH

6.10

 LOW

6.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shivagrico Implements Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shivagrico Implements Ltd.

Shivagrico Implements Ltd

Shivagrico Implements Ltd is one of the leading Manufacturer & Exporters of Agricultural Implements / Hand tools since last three decades, and were recognised as a Public Limited Company in 1992. The company has wide product range of about 115 products of Agricultural Implements & Hand tools such as pickaxes, Crowbars, Garden rakes, Shuttering Clamps, Hoes, etc. Their manufacturing unit is at Raja...> More

Shivagrico Implements Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shivagrico Implements Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.67 5.24 27.29
Other Income -
Total Income 6.67 5.24 27.29
Total Expenses 6.33 4.8 31.88
Operating Profit 0.34 0.43 -20.93
Net Profit 0.06 0.06 0
Equity Capital 5.01 5.01 -
Shivagrico Implements Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Redex Protech 6.65 0.00 4.47
Iykot Hitech 6.06 -4.87 3.68
Miven Mach. Tool 10.37 4.96 3.11
Shivagrico Impl. 6.10 1.67 3.06
EMA India 26.45 4.96 2.67
Incon Engineers 6.00 0.00 2.60
VKS Projects 0.04 0.00 2.52
Shivagrico Implements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.76
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.87
Indian Public 35.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.46
Shivagrico Implements Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Shivagrico Implements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.10
6.10
Week Low/High 6.10
6.00
Month Low/High 6.10
6.00
YEAR Low/High 5.60
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
43.00

