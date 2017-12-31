You are here » Home
Shivagrico Implements Ltd.
|BSE: 522237
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE092H01014
|
BSE
14:12 | 09 Mar
|
6.10
|
0.10
(1.67%)
|
OPEN
6.10
|
HIGH
6.10
|
LOW
6.10
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shivagrico Implements Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.00
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|11.49
|52-Week low
|5.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|6.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|6.10
|CLOSE
|6.00
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|11.49
|52-Week low
|5.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|6.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.06
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Shivagrico Implements Ltd.
Shivagrico Implements Ltd
Shivagrico Implements Ltd is one of the leading Manufacturer & Exporters of Agricultural Implements / Hand tools since last three decades, and were recognised as a Public Limited Company in 1992. The company has wide product range of about 115 products of Agricultural Implements & Hand tools such as pickaxes, Crowbars, Garden rakes, Shuttering Clamps, Hoes, etc. Their manufacturing unit is at Raja...
Shivagrico Implements Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shivagrico Implements Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.67
|5.24
|27.29
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|6.67
|5.24
|27.29
|Total Expenses
|6.33
|4.8
|31.88
|Operating Profit
|0.34
|0.43
|-20.93
|Net Profit
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|Equity Capital
|5.01
|5.01
| -
Shivagrico Implements Ltd - Peer Group
Shivagrico Implements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shivagrico Implements Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Shivagrico Implements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.10
|
|6.10
|Week Low/High
|6.10
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|6.10
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.60
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|43.00
