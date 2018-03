Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'84 as a private limited company, Shivalik Bimetal Controls was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'85. The company is promoted by P S Gill and N S Ghumman. The company has a plant at Chambaghat (Solan district), Himachal Pradesh, to manufacture thermostatic bimetal strips (inst. cap. : 80 tpa). This was the first plant in Asia outside Japan to undertake the manu...> More