Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 521131 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE363D01018
BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar 8.80 -0.42
(-4.56%)
OPEN

8.76

 HIGH

8.80

 LOW

8.76
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd

Anjani Dham Industries Ltd., formerly Anjani Fabrics Ltd., is an India-based textile company. The Company manufactures textiles, fabricated and home textiles for international market. The Company is an exporter of bed sheets, dress materials, shirting, scarves, curtains flannel, seer sucker and micro twill. The Company manufactures European-designed bed sheets, ethnic and western dress materia...> More

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 47.41 45.18 4.94
Other Income 0.12 0.08 50
Total Income 47.53 45.26 5.02
Total Expenses 44.14 41.95 5.22
Operating Profit 3.39 3.31 2.42
Net Profit 0.44 0.15 193.33
Equity Capital 9.5 9.5 -
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suryajyoti Spg. 4.30 4.88 8.45
Southern Latex 11.47 -4.97 8.44
Eskay K`n'IT(I) 0.30 3.45 8.42
Shree Bhavya 8.80 -4.56 8.36
Ventura Textiles 4.24 1.92 8.25
Rainbow Denim 6.18 -4.92 8.21
Uniroyal Ind 9.85 1.55 8.15
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.68
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.28% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.97% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 24.65% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 49.66% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 32.73% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 125.64% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.76
8.80
Week Low/High 8.76
10.00
Month Low/High 8.76
11.00
YEAR Low/High 4.38
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
67.00

