Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 521131
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE363D01018
|
BSE
15:15 | 09 Mar
|
8.80
|
-0.42
(-4.56%)
|
OPEN
8.76
|
HIGH
8.80
|
LOW
8.76
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.76
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.22
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|11.00
|52-Week low
|4.38
|P/E
|8.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|8.80
|Buy Qty
|1950.00
|Sell Price
|9.60
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd.
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd
Anjani Dham Industries Ltd., formerly Anjani Fabrics Ltd., is an India-based textile company. The Company manufactures textiles, fabricated and home textiles for international market. The Company is an exporter of bed sheets, dress materials, shirting, scarves, curtains flannel, seer sucker and micro twill.
The Company manufactures European-designed bed sheets, ethnic and western dress materia...> More
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|47.41
|45.18
|4.94
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.08
|50
|Total Income
|47.53
|45.26
|5.02
|Total Expenses
|44.14
|41.95
|5.22
|Operating Profit
|3.39
|3.31
|2.42
|Net Profit
|0.44
|0.15
|193.33
|Equity Capital
|9.5
|9.5
| -
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.28%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.97%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|24.65%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|49.66%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|32.73%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|125.64%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.76
|
|8.80
|Week Low/High
|8.76
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|8.76
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.38
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|67.00
