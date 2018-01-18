Shree Cement Ltd.
|BSE: 500387
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SHREECEM
|ISIN Code: INE070A01015
|BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar
|16030.00
|
6.10
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
16030.00
|
HIGH
16175.75
|
LOW
15980.05
|NSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar
|16000.00
|
-0.75
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
16172.00
|
HIGH
16172.00
|
LOW
15937.90
|OPEN
|16030.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16023.90
|VOLUME
|275
|52-Week high
|20560.00
|52-Week low
|15600.00
|P/E
|43.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55,849
|Buy Price
|16011.70
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|16054.20
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|16172.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16000.75
|VOLUME
|4052
|52-Week high
|20538.00
|52-Week low
|15652.15
|P/E
|43.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55,849
|Buy Price
|15990.05
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|16000.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Shree Cement Ltd.
Shree Cement Ltd is one of India's premier cement makers and the largest in North India. The company is an energy conscious & environment friendly business organization. They have three brands under their portfolio, namely Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak Cement, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong Cement. Their manufacturing units are located at Beawar, and Ras in Rajasthan. They are also having the grinding uni...> More
Shree Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|55,849
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|370.11
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|43.31
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|200.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jan 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.87
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2365.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.78
Shree Cement Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2296.23
|1864.62
|23.15
|Other Income
|87.3
|114.35
|-23.66
|Total Income
|2383.53
|1978.97
|20.44
|Total Expenses
|1726.61
|1374.41
|25.63
|Operating Profit
|656.92
|604.56
|8.66
|Net Profit
|333.33
|235.43
|41.58
|Equity Capital
|34.84
|34.84
|-
Shree Cement Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|UltraTech Cem.
|4118.35
|0.86
|113094.00
|Shree Cement
|16030.00
|0.04
|55848.52
|Ambuja Cem.
|233.70
|-0.60
|46404.64
|ACC
|1526.50
|-0.50
|28666.14
|Dalmia Bhar.
|2790.00
|1.88
|24872.85
Shree Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shree Cement Ltd - Research Reports
Shree Cement Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.29%
|-3.59%
|-0.10%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-5.36%
|-6.11%
|-1.71%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-6.71%
|-7.18%
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-15.23%
|-14.62%
|4.84%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|0.58%
|0.76%
|16.47%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|49.81%
|44.09%
|16.54%
|18.28%
Shree Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15980.05
|
|16175.75
|Week Low/High
|15950.05
|
|16950.00
|Month Low/High
|15950.05
|
|17840.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15600.00
|
|20560.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.44
|
|20560.00
