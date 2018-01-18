JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shree Cement Ltd

Shree Cement Ltd.

BSE: 500387 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SHREECEM ISIN Code: INE070A01015
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 16030.00 6.10
(0.04%)
OPEN

16030.00

 HIGH

16175.75

 LOW

15980.05
NSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 16000.00 -0.75
(0.00%)
OPEN

16172.00

 HIGH

16172.00

 LOW

15937.90
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 16030.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 16023.90
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 20560.00
52-Week low 15600.00
P/E 43.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 55,849
Buy Price 16011.70
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 16054.20
Sell Qty 2.00
OPEN 16030.00
CLOSE 16023.90
VOLUME 275
52-Week high 20560.00
52-Week low 15600.00
P/E 43.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 55,849
Buy Price 16011.70
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 16054.20
Sell Qty 2.00

About Shree Cement Ltd.

Shree Cement Ltd

Shree Cement Ltd is one of India's premier cement makers and the largest in North India. The company is an energy conscious & environment friendly business organization. They have three brands under their portfolio, namely Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak Cement, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong Cement. Their manufacturing units are located at Beawar, and Ras in Rajasthan. They are also having the grinding uni...> More

Shree Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   55,849
EPS - TTM () [*S] 370.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 43.31
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jan 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.87
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2365.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Shree Cement Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2296.23 1864.62 23.15
Other Income 87.3 114.35 -23.66
Total Income 2383.53 1978.97 20.44
Total Expenses 1726.61 1374.41 25.63
Operating Profit 656.92 604.56 8.66
Net Profit 333.33 235.43 41.58
Equity Capital 34.84 34.84 -
> More on Shree Cement Ltd Financials Results

Shree Cement Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
UltraTech Cem. 4118.35 0.86 113094.00
Shree Cement 16030.00 0.04 55848.52
Ambuja Cem. 233.70 -0.60 46404.64
ACC 1526.50 -0.50 28666.14
Dalmia Bhar. 2790.00 1.88 24872.85
> More on Shree Cement Ltd Peer Group

Shree Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.79
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 13.28
Insurance 0.38
Mutual Funds 5.22
Indian Public 3.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.78
> More on Shree Cement Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shree Cement Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/11 Reliance Securities Buy 18110 PDF IconDetails
18/05 Centrum Securities Sell 18870 PDF IconDetails
17/05 HDFC Securities Sell 18870 PDF IconDetails
13/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 14921 PDF IconDetails
07/11 Motilal Oswal Buy 16348 PDF IconDetails
> More on Shree Cement Ltd Research Reports

Shree Cement Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.29% -3.59% -0.10% -0.96%
1 Month -5.36% -6.11% -1.71% -0.93%
3 Month -6.71% -7.18% 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month -15.23% -14.62% 4.84% 4.25%
1 Year 0.58% 0.76% 16.47% 16.02%
3 Year 49.81% 44.09% 16.54% 18.28%

Shree Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15980.05
16175.75
Week Low/High 15950.05
16950.00
Month Low/High 15950.05
17840.00
YEAR Low/High 15600.00
20560.00
All TIME Low/High 7.44
20560.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shree Cement: