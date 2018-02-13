JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shree Metalloys Ltd

Shree Metalloys Ltd.

BSE: 531962 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE914B01012
BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar 7.18 -0.37
(-4.90%)
OPEN

7.18

 HIGH

7.18

 LOW

7.18
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Metalloys Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.18
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.55
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 22.40
52-Week low 7.18
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 7.18
Buy Qty 350.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 7.18
CLOSE 7.55
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 22.40
52-Week low 7.18
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 7.18
Buy Qty 350.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Shree Metalloys Ltd.

Shree Metalloys Ltd

Shree Metalloys Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in trading ferrous and non ferrous metal scraps primarily in India. It also trades in shares. The company was formerly known as Valley Indiana Leisure Ltd and changed its name to Shree Metalloys Ltd on March 8, 2011. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More

Shree Metalloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Metalloys Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.82 6.28 135.99
Other Income -
Total Income 14.82 6.28 135.99
Total Expenses 14.49 6.12 136.76
Operating Profit 0.33 0.16 106.25
Net Profit 0.11 -0.12 191.67
Equity Capital 5.26 5.26 -
> More on Shree Metalloys Ltd Financials Results

Shree Metalloys Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
FE (India) 2.40 0.00 3.86
Royal India 1.66 0.00 3.83
Chambal Brewer 5.10 8.28 3.82
Shree Metalloys 7.18 -4.90 3.78
AVI Polymers 9.19 4.91 3.76
Infra Inds. 6.10 0.00 3.65
Devine Impex 3.80 -4.76 3.62
> More on Shree Metalloys Ltd Peer Group

Shree Metalloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.52
> More on Shree Metalloys Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shree Metalloys Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.90% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shree Metalloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.18
7.18
Week Low/High 7.18
9.00
Month Low/High 7.18
11.00
YEAR Low/High 7.18
22.00
All TIME Low/High 3.05
47.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shree Metalloys: