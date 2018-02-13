Shree Metalloys Ltd.
|BSE: 531962
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE914B01012
|BSE 15:18 | 12 Mar
|7.18
|
-0.37
(-4.90%)
|
OPEN
7.18
|
HIGH
7.18
|
LOW
7.18
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shree Metalloys Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.18
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.55
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|22.40
|52-Week low
|7.18
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|7.18
|Buy Qty
|350.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Shree Metalloys Ltd.
Shree Metalloys Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in trading ferrous and non ferrous metal scraps primarily in India. It also trades in shares. The company was formerly known as Valley Indiana Leisure Ltd and changed its name to Shree Metalloys Ltd on March 8, 2011. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More
Shree Metalloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.05
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.60
Shree Metalloys Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.82
|6.28
|135.99
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|14.82
|6.28
|135.99
|Total Expenses
|14.49
|6.12
|136.76
|Operating Profit
|0.33
|0.16
|106.25
|Net Profit
|0.11
|-0.12
|191.67
|Equity Capital
|5.26
|5.26
|-
Shree Metalloys Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|FE (India)
|2.40
|0.00
|3.86
|Royal India
|1.66
|0.00
|3.83
|Chambal Brewer
|5.10
|8.28
|3.82
|Shree Metalloys
|7.18
|-4.90
|3.78
|AVI Polymers
|9.19
|4.91
|3.76
|Infra Inds.
|6.10
|0.00
|3.65
|Devine Impex
|3.80
|-4.76
|3.62
Shree Metalloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shree Metalloys Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.90%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shree Metalloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.18
|
|7.18
|Week Low/High
|7.18
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|7.18
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.18
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.05
|
|47.00
Quick Links for Shree Metalloys:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices