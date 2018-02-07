You are here » Home
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.
|BSE: 503863
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE632A01012
|
BSE
LIVE
15:27 | 30 Nov
|
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.32
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.02
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|6.32
|52-Week low
|4.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|6.32
|Buy Qty
|4400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd
Shree manufacturing Company was incorporated in Nov.'76 to take over the assets and liabilities of Indian Copper Corporation (ICCL). ICCL was nationalised in 1972 by the Government of India and ICCL was paid a compensation of Rs 7.50 cr.
Initially, the company was engaged in investment business. Subsequently, it set up a spinning mill with 15,840 spindle-capacity for the manufacture of synthet...> More
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd - Financial Results
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.01%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.60%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.57%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.95%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.60%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.66%
|18.31%
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.32
|
|6.32
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.32
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.32
|YEAR Low/High
|4.75
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.03
|
|600.00
