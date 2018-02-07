JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.

BSE: 503863 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE632A01012
BSE LIVE 15:27 | 30 Nov Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.32
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.02
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 6.32
52-Week low 4.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 6.32
Buy Qty 4400.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.32
CLOSE 6.02
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 6.32
52-Week low 4.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 6.32
Buy Qty 4400.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd

Shree manufacturing Company was incorporated in Nov.'76 to take over the assets and liabilities of Indian Copper Corporation (ICCL). ICCL was nationalised in 1972 by the Government of India and ICCL was paid a compensation of Rs 7.50 cr. Initially, the company was engaged in investment business. Subsequently, it set up a spinning mill with 15,840 spindle-capacity for the manufacture of synthet...> More

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -7.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 5.5 5.5 -
> More on Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd Financials Results

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Santaram Spin. 6.00 0.00 3.70
Adinath Textiles 5.42 -4.91 3.69
Pasari Spinning 2.54 0.00 3.51
Shree Mfg. Co. 6.32 4.98 3.48
RLF 3.45 -1.43 3.45
Khoobsurat Ltd 0.26 -3.70 3.45
Golden Carpets 5.32 3.10 3.45
> More on Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd Peer Group

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.04
Banks/FIs 7.86
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.92
> More on Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.01% -0.94%
1 Month NA NA -1.60% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.57% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 4.95% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.60% 16.05%
3 Year NA NA 16.66% 18.31%

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.32
6.32
Week Low/High 0.00
6.32
Month Low/High 0.00
6.32
YEAR Low/High 4.75
6.00
All TIME Low/High 4.03
600.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shree Manufacturing Company: