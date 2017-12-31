Shree Pacetronix Ltd.
|BSE: 527005
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE847D01010
|BSE 11:34 | 12 Feb
|12.60
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.60
|
HIGH
12.60
|
LOW
12.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shree Pacetronix Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.60
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|13.89
|52-Week low
|8.92
|P/E
|17.26
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.60
|Sell Qty
|53.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.26
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Shree Pacetronix Ltd.
Shree Pacetronix Ltd, a leading manufacturer and exporter of Pacemakers has its plant located at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The company has an installed capacity to produce 4800 pacemakers per annum....> More
Shree Pacetronix Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.73
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.26
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
Announcement
-
-
-
Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday 13Th February2018 At 3:00 P.M.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31/12/2017
-
-
Unaudited Quarterly And Year-To-Date Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Septemb
Shree Pacetronix Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.6
|0.88
|81.82
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|1.61
|0.89
|80.9
|Total Expenses
|1.39
|1.11
|25.23
|Operating Profit
|0.22
|-0.22
|200
|Net Profit
|0.03
|-0.48
|106.25
|Equity Capital
|3.6
|3.6
|-
Shree Pacetronix Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Noida Medicare
|6.50
|-2.99
|9.40
|Secund. Health.
|0.92
|-1.08
|7.71
|Aspira Pathlab
|14.15
|25.00
|7.34
|Shree Pacetronix
|12.60
|0.00
|4.54
|Raaj Medisafe
|8.64
|4.98
|4.35
|Advanced Micron.
|5.99
|2.04
|3.16
|Invicta Meditek
|3.99
|5.00
|2.88
Shree Pacetronix Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shree Pacetronix Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.60
|
|12.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.60
|Month Low/High
|12.60
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.92
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|90.00
