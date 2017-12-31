JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shree Pacetronix Ltd

Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

BSE: 527005 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE847D01010
BSE 11:34 | 12 Feb 12.60 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.60

 HIGH

12.60

 LOW

12.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Pacetronix Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 12.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.60
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 13.89
52-Week low 8.92
P/E 17.26
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.60
Sell Qty 53.00
OPEN 12.60
CLOSE 12.60
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 13.89
52-Week low 8.92
P/E 17.26
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.60
Sell Qty 53.00

About Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

Shree Pacetronix Ltd

Shree Pacetronix Ltd, a leading manufacturer and exporter of Pacemakers has its plant located at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The company has an installed capacity to produce 4800 pacemakers per annum....> More

Shree Pacetronix Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.26
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Pacetronix Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.6 0.88 81.82
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 1.61 0.89 80.9
Total Expenses 1.39 1.11 25.23
Operating Profit 0.22 -0.22 200
Net Profit 0.03 -0.48 106.25
Equity Capital 3.6 3.6 -
> More on Shree Pacetronix Ltd Financials Results

Shree Pacetronix Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Noida Medicare 6.50 -2.99 9.40
Secund. Health. 0.92 -1.08 7.71
Aspira Pathlab 14.15 25.00 7.34
Shree Pacetronix 12.60 0.00 4.54
Raaj Medisafe 8.64 4.98 4.35
Advanced Micron. 5.99 2.04 3.16
Invicta Meditek 3.99 5.00 2.88
> More on Shree Pacetronix Ltd Peer Group

Shree Pacetronix Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 23.57
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.41
> More on Shree Pacetronix Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shree Pacetronix Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shree Pacetronix Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.60
12.60
Week Low/High 0.00
12.60
Month Low/High 12.60
13.00
YEAR Low/High 8.92
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
90.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shree Pacetronix: