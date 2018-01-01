You are here » Home
» Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 503205
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE164H01011
BSE
LIVE
12:39 | 12 Mar
38.00
-2.00
(-5.00%)
OPEN
39.85
HIGH
39.85
LOW
38.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|OPEN
|39.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|40.00
|VOLUME
|2431
|52-Week high
|81.35
|52-Week low
|38.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|156
|Buy Price
|38.00
|Buy Qty
|198.00
|Sell Price
|39.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|156.29
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd.
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited formerly Shree Ram Mills Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate and textiles. The company was incorporated in the year 1935.The Company has two segments: textile and real estate. Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited is the holding company. Its subsidiaries include SRM Sites Private Limited Shree Ram Realinfr...> More
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|40.25
|27.62
|45.73
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.11
|-90.91
|Total Income
|40.26
|27.72
|45.24
|Total Expenses
|43.47
|29.13
|49.23
|Operating Profit
|-3.2
|-1.41
|-126.95
|Net Profit
|-7.97
|-6.1
|-30.66
|Equity Capital
|41.13
|41.13
| -
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.32%
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-6.98%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-24.68%
|NA
|1.60%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-35.59%
|NA
|4.98%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-57.80%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.25%
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.00
|
|39.85
|Week Low/High
|38.00
|
|43.00
|Month Low/High
|38.00
|
|45.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.00
|
|81.00
|All TIME Low/High
|26.25
|
|833.00
