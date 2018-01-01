JUST IN
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 503205 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE164H01011
BSE LIVE 12:39 | 12 Mar 38.00 -2.00
(-5.00%)
OPEN

39.85

 HIGH

39.85

 LOW

38.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 39.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 40.00
VOLUME 2431
52-Week high 81.35
52-Week low 38.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 156
Buy Price 38.00
Buy Qty 198.00
Sell Price 39.00
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 39.85
CLOSE 40.00
VOLUME 2431
52-Week high 81.35
52-Week low 38.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 156
Buy Price 38.00
Buy Qty 198.00
Sell Price 39.00
Sell Qty 50.00

About Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd.

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited formerly Shree Ram Mills Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate and textiles. The company was incorporated in the year 1935.The Company has two segments: textile and real estate. Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited is the holding company. Its subsidiaries include SRM Sites Private Limited Shree Ram Realinfr...

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   156
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 60.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 40.25 27.62 45.73
Other Income 0.01 0.11 -90.91
Total Income 40.26 27.72 45.24
Total Expenses 43.47 29.13 49.23
Operating Profit -3.2 -1.41 -126.95
Net Profit -7.97 -6.1 -30.66
Equity Capital 41.13 41.13 -
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shervani Indl Sy 599.90 -1.33 187.17
TCI Developers 455.65 -4.50 169.96
Nitesh Estates 11.62 1.84 169.45
Shree Ram Urban 38.00 -5.00 156.29
Manas Properties 371.50 -0.93 154.54
Sunstar Realty 6.06 0.00 143.14
Zandu Realty 1761.85 -0.89 142.01
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.13
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 3.68
Insurance 0.05
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.47
Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.32% NA 0.04% -0.99%
1 Month -6.98% NA -1.58% -0.96%
3 Month -24.68% NA 1.60% 0.87%
6 Month -35.59% NA 4.98% 4.22%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 15.99%
3 Year -57.80% NA 16.69% 18.25%

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.00
39.85
Week Low/High 38.00
43.00
Month Low/High 38.00
45.00
YEAR Low/High 38.00
81.00
All TIME Low/High 26.25
833.00

