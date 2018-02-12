You are here » Home
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd.
|BSE: 500356
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RAMANEWS
|ISIN Code: INE278B01020
|
BSE
LIVE
13:46 | 12 Mar
|
26.90
|
0.50
(1.89%)
|
OPEN
26.70
|
HIGH
27.05
|
LOW
26.70
|
NSE
LIVE
13:41 | 12 Mar
|
27.00
|
0.50
(1.89%)
|
OPEN
26.65
|
HIGH
27.05
|
LOW
26.40
About Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd.
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd
Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd(RNPL), promoted in 1994 is the largest private sector player in the Indian Newsprint sector today, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 1.5 lakh tonnes of newsprint/writing and printing paper. West Coast Paper Mills, the flagship company of S K Bangur Group along with its associates has picked up 34.25 % stake in 2003.
RNPL's manufacturing facility at Gujarat inc...> More
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|143.96
|108.41
|32.79
|Other Income
|1.04
|5.72
|-81.82
|Total Income
|145
|114.13
|27.05
|Total Expenses
|138.93
|101.07
|37.46
|Operating Profit
|6.07
|13.06
|-53.52
|Net Profit
|-3.44
|0.58
|-693.1
|Equity Capital
|147.52
|118.16
| -
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.54%
|-2.70%
|-0.02%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-11.80%
|-9.24%
|-1.63%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-3.24%
|-3.57%
|1.54%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|13.98%
|12.50%
|4.92%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-14.60%
|-13.18%
|16.56%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|317.70%
|300.00%
|16.63%
|18.24%
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.70
|
|27.05
|Week Low/High
|26.10
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|26.10
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.05
|
|39.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|58.00
