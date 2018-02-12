JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd.

BSE: 500356 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RAMANEWS ISIN Code: INE278B01020
BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar 26.90 0.50
(1.89%)
OPEN

26.70

 HIGH

27.05

 LOW

26.70
NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 27.00 0.50
(1.89%)
OPEN

26.65

 HIGH

27.05

 LOW

26.40
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 26.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.40
VOLUME 2945
52-Week high 39.45
52-Week low 18.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 397
Buy Price 26.90
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 27.20
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 26.70
CLOSE 26.40
VOLUME 2945
52-Week high 39.45
52-Week low 18.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 397
Buy Price 26.90
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 27.20
Sell Qty 100.00

About Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd.

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd

Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd(RNPL), promoted in 1994 is the largest private sector player in the Indian Newsprint sector today, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 1.5 lakh tonnes of newsprint/writing and printing paper. West Coast Paper Mills, the flagship company of S K Bangur Group along with its associates has picked up 34.25 % stake in 2003. RNPL's manufacturing facility at Gujarat inc...> More

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   397
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 143.96 108.41 32.79
Other Income 1.04 5.72 -81.82
Total Income 145 114.13 27.05
Total Expenses 138.93 101.07 37.46
Operating Profit 6.07 13.06 -53.52
Net Profit -3.44 0.58 -693.1
Equity Capital 147.52 118.16 -
> More on Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Financials Results

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
N R Agarwal Inds 396.00 1.73 673.99
Kuantum Papers 686.75 0.62 599.53
Astron Paper 118.25 -0.04 549.86
Shree Rama News. 26.90 1.89 396.83
Ruchira Papers 165.00 -1.08 369.93
Star Paper Mills 200.50 -0.79 312.98
Genus Paper & Bo 12.16 0.08 312.63
> More on Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Peer Group

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.85
Banks/FIs 19.92
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 15.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.81
> More on Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.54% -2.70% -0.02% -1.00%
1 Month -11.80% -9.24% -1.63% -0.97%
3 Month -3.24% -3.57% 1.54% 0.86%
6 Month 13.98% 12.50% 4.92% 4.22%
1 Year -14.60% -13.18% 16.56% 15.99%
3 Year 317.70% 300.00% 16.63% 18.24%

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.70
27.05
Week Low/High 26.10
28.00
Month Low/High 26.10
32.00
YEAR Low/High 18.05
39.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
58.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Shree Rama Newsprint: