Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd

Rama Newsprint & Papers Ltd(RNPL), promoted in 1994 is the largest private sector player in the Indian Newsprint sector today, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 1.5 lakh tonnes of newsprint/writing and printing paper. West Coast Paper Mills, the flagship company of S K Bangur Group along with its associates has picked up 34.25 % stake in 2003. RNPL's manufacturing facility at Gujarat inc...> More