Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd.

BSE: 531149 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765K01027
BSE 12:58 | 29 May Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.94
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.42
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 10.96
52-Week low 10.42
P/E 182.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.94
Sell Qty 4003.00
About Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd.

Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd

Shree Rang Mark Travels Limited offers securities trading and investment banking services. Shree Rang Mark Travels Limited was formerly known as Shree Rang Fincap Ltd and changed its name in August, 2009. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 182.33
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   0.16
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2016 Mar 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 0.23 0.23 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.23 0.23 0
Total Expenses 0.2 0.2 0
Operating Profit 0.03 0.03 -
Net Profit 0.02 0.01 100
Equity Capital 3.3 3.3 -
Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oasis Sec. 40.00 0.00 7.40
DJS Stock 0.97 -4.90 7.32
Mega Fin (India) 8.87 -1.99 7.26
Shree Rang Mark 10.94 4.99 7.22
Nalin Lease Fin. 21.95 -4.98 7.16
Golech.Glob.Fin. 13.00 -0.76 7.15
Hasti Finance 6.58 -1.94 7.13
Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.06
Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.94
10.94
Week Low/High 0.00
10.94
Month Low/High 0.00
10.94
YEAR Low/High 10.42
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
73.00

