Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd.
|BSE: 531149
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765K01027
|
BSE
12:58 | 29 May
|
Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.94
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.42
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|10.96
|52-Week low
|10.42
|P/E
|182.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.94
|Sell Qty
|4003.00
|OPEN
|10.94
|CLOSE
|10.42
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|10.96
|52-Week low
|10.42
|P/E
|182.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.94
|Sell Qty
|4003.00
About Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd.
Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd
Shree Rang Mark Travels Limited offers securities trading and investment banking services. Shree Rang Mark Travels Limited was formerly known as Shree Rang Fincap Ltd and changed its name in August, 2009. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd - Financial Results
Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd - Peer Group
Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.94
|
|10.94
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.94
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.94
|YEAR Low/High
|10.42
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|73.00
