Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd.
|BSE: 506874
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE765C01024
|BSE LIVE 12:16 | 30 Mar
|Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.06
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.06
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|1.06
|52-Week low
|1.06
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.06
|Sell Qty
|5000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd.
Shreejal Info Hubs Limited engages in the information vending publicity business in India. It presently, renders services to Call Centers. Shreejal Info Hubs Was incorporated in the year 1962 with the name Cellulose and Chemicals Ltd. The name of the company was changed to Ask Me Info Hubs Limited. Again, the company changed its name to Shreejal Info Hubs Limited in May 2008. The company is bas...> More
Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.15
Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2016
|Jun 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|7.5
|7.5
|-
Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cat Tech.
|1.04
|-4.59
|8.26
|BNR Udyog
|27.50
|-9.84
|8.25
|N2N Technologies
|25.50
|-3.41
|8.24
|Shreejal Info
|1.06
|0.00
|7.95
|Nihar Info Glob.
|12.85
|4.90
|7.90
|Bharatiya Glob.
|4.90
|-3.92
|7.76
|TeleCanor Global
|6.48
|0.00
|7.38
Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|-61.87%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.42%
Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.06
|
|1.06
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.06
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.06
|YEAR Low/High
|1.06
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|14.00
