Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd.

BSE: 506874 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765C01024
BSE LIVE 12:16 | 30 Mar Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.06
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.06
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 1.06
52-Week low 1.06
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.06
Sell Qty 5000.00
About Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd.

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd

Shreejal Info Hubs Limited engages in the information vending publicity business in India. It presently, renders services to Call Centers. Shreejal Info Hubs Was incorporated in the year 1962 with the name Cellulose and Chemicals Ltd. The name of the company was changed to Ask Me Info Hubs Limited. Again, the company changed its name to Shreejal Info Hubs Limited in May 2008. The company is bas...> More

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2016 Jun 2015 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 7.5 7.5 -
> More on Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd Financials Results

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cat Tech. 1.04 -4.59 8.26
BNR Udyog 27.50 -9.84 8.25
N2N Technologies 25.50 -3.41 8.24
Shreejal Info 1.06 0.00 7.95
Nihar Info Glob. 12.85 4.90 7.90
Bharatiya Glob. 4.90 -3.92 7.76
TeleCanor Global 6.48 0.00 7.38
> More on Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd Peer Group

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 80.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.59
> More on Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.08% -0.85%
1 Month NA NA -1.54% -0.82%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 1.01%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.37%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.16%
3 Year -61.87% NA 16.74% 18.42%

Shreejal Info Hubs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.06
1.06
Week Low/High 0.00
1.06
Month Low/High 0.00
1.06
YEAR Low/High 1.06
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.09
14.00

