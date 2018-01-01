JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd.

BSE: 505592 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE571N01015
BSE LIVE 10:24 | 12 Aug Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 141.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 148.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 141.40
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 139
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 141.40
Sell Qty 10474.00
About Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd.

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   139
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 13.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 9.85 9.85 -
Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
India Home 103.00 0.44 147.08
Oscar Investment 84.95 -6.44 146.79
Vibrant Glo. Cap 63.90 -0.08 146.39
Shreekrishna Bio 141.40 -4.97 139.28
IndiaNivesh 36.15 0.28 136.65
Dhanleela Invest 28.25 -1.05 133.76
LKP Securities 18.15 -1.36 132.86
Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 3.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.26
Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.85%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.82%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 1.01%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.37%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.15%
3 Year NA NA 16.70% 18.41%

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 141.40
141.40
Week Low/High 0.00
141.40
Month Low/High 0.00
141.40
YEAR Low/High 0.00
141.40
All TIME Low/High 3.50
337.00

