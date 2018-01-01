You are here » Home
Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd.
|BSE: 505592
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE571N01015
|
BSE
LIVE
10:24 | 12 Aug
|
Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|141.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|148.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|141.40
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|139
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|141.40
|Sell Qty
|10474.00
|OPEN
|141.40
|CLOSE
|148.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|141.40
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|139
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|141.40
|Sell Qty
|10474.00
About Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd.
Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd - Financial Results
Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd - Peer Group
Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.70%
|18.41%
Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|141.40
|
|141.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|141.40
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|141.40
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|141.40
|All TIME Low/High
|3.50
|
|337.00
Quick Links for Shreekrishna Biotech: