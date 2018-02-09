JUST IN
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 532007 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE981C01019
BSE 15:15 | 21 Feb 4.32 0.20
(4.85%)
OPEN

4.32

 HIGH

4.32

 LOW

4.32
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd.

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.64
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.56 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.56 0.01 5500
Total Expenses 0.64 0.08 700
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.07 -
Net Profit -0.07 -0.07 0
Equity Capital 10.1 10.1 -
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KLG Capital 13.95 -4.78 4.46
Interface Fin. 0.18 5.88 4.45
Trishakti Elect. 14.70 0.00 4.37
Shreevatsaa Fin. 4.32 4.85 4.36
Shashank Traders 14.00 1.67 4.33
Winy Commercial 5.50 1.85 4.33
Confidence Finan 4.21 -1.86 4.32
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.38
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 9.09% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.32
4.32
Week Low/High 0.00
4.32
Month Low/High 4.12
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.50
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
7.00

