Shrenuj & Company Ltd

Incorporated on 13 Apr.'82, Shrenuj & Company was promoted by the House of Doshi's to export polished diamonds. Emkay Drilling Equipment is a subsidiary of the company. The company imports rough diamonds mainly from the Diamond Trading Company (DTC), London, and gets them cut, processed and polished in Bombay, Surat, Navsari and Bhavnagar, through skilled artisans and exports them to major inte...> More