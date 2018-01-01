JUST IN
Shrenuj & Company Ltd.

BSE: 523236 Sector: Consumer
NSE: SHRENUJ ISIN Code: INE633A01028
BSE 15:07 | 16 Oct Shrenuj & Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 15:44 | 23 Jan Shrenuj & Company Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.61
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.61
VOLUME 76428
52-Week high 2.33
52-Week low 0.58
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.16
Sell Qty 25668.00
About Shrenuj & Company Ltd.

Shrenuj & Company Ltd

Incorporated on 13 Apr.'82, Shrenuj & Company was promoted by the House of Doshi's to export polished diamonds. Emkay Drilling Equipment is a subsidiary of the company. The company imports rough diamonds mainly from the Diamond Trading Company (DTC), London, and gets them cut, processed and polished in Bombay, Surat, Navsari and Bhavnagar, through skilled artisans and exports them to major inte...

Shrenuj & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Aug 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shrenuj & Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2016 Mar 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 304.16 996.73 -69.48
Other Income 0.13 4.97 -97.38
Total Income 304.29 1001.7 -69.62
Total Expenses 310.53 960.19 -67.66
Operating Profit -6.24 41.52 -115.03
Net Profit -38.32 3.83 -1100.52
Equity Capital 38.58 38.58 -
Shrenuj & Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Golkunda Diamond 21.00 0.00 14.62
SJ Corp 15.48 4.95 13.00
Bhakti Gems 18.50 -9.76 12.60
Shrenuj & Co. 0.58 -4.92 11.19
Kenvi Jewels 19.90 -0.25 9.35
Sover. Diamonds 11.41 -4.12 6.61
Narbada Gems 21.55 4.87 6.40
Shrenuj & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.32
Banks/FIs 3.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 48.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.11
Shrenuj & Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -67.96% -73.68% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -98.87% -98.95% 17.24% 19.02%

Shrenuj & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.58
0.64
Week Low/High 0.00
0.64
Month Low/High 0.00
0.64
YEAR Low/High 0.58
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.58
78.00

