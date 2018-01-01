Shrenuj & Company Ltd.
|BSE: 523236
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: SHRENUJ
|ISIN Code: INE633A01028
|BSE 15:07 | 16 Oct
|Shrenuj & Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 15:44 | 23 Jan
|Shrenuj & Company Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Shrenuj & Company Ltd.
Incorporated on 13 Apr.'82, Shrenuj & Company was promoted by the House of Doshi's to export polished diamonds. Emkay Drilling Equipment is a subsidiary of the company. The company imports rough diamonds mainly from the Diamond Trading Company (DTC), London, and gets them cut, processed and polished in Bombay, Surat, Navsari and Bhavnagar, through skilled artisans and exports them to major inte...> More
Shrenuj & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Aug 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|28.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
Shrenuj & Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2016
|Mar 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|304.16
|996.73
|-69.48
|Other Income
|0.13
|4.97
|-97.38
|Total Income
|304.29
|1001.7
|-69.62
|Total Expenses
|310.53
|960.19
|-67.66
|Operating Profit
|-6.24
|41.52
|-115.03
|Net Profit
|-38.32
|3.83
|-1100.52
|Equity Capital
|38.58
|38.58
|-
Shrenuj & Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Golkunda Diamond
|21.00
|0.00
|14.62
|SJ Corp
|15.48
|4.95
|13.00
|Bhakti Gems
|18.50
|-9.76
|12.60
|Shrenuj & Co.
|0.58
|-4.92
|11.19
|Kenvi Jewels
|19.90
|-0.25
|9.35
|Sover. Diamonds
|11.41
|-4.12
|6.61
|Narbada Gems
|21.55
|4.87
|6.40
Shrenuj & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shrenuj & Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-67.96%
|-73.68%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-98.87%
|-98.95%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Shrenuj & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.58
|
|0.64
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.64
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.64
|YEAR Low/High
|0.58
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.58
|
|78.00
