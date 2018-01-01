You are here » Home
» Company
» Shreyans Industries Ltd
Shreyans Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 516016
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SHREYANIND
|ISIN Code: INE231C01019
|
BSE
15:48 | 12 Mar
|
133.40
|
-8.70
(-6.12%)
|
OPEN
143.35
|
HIGH
145.35
|
LOW
131.25
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
134.80
|
-7.45
(-5.24%)
|
OPEN
144.90
|
HIGH
145.00
|
LOW
130.00
|OPEN
|143.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|142.10
|VOLUME
|10961
|52-Week high
|234.00
|52-Week low
|125.10
|P/E
|5.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|184
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|133.40
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|144.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|142.25
|VOLUME
|59399
|52-Week high
|245.00
|52-Week low
|120.10
|P/E
|5.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|184
|Buy Price
|134.30
|Buy Qty
|1262.00
|Sell Price
|134.80
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|143.35
|CLOSE
|142.10
|VOLUME
|10961
|52-Week high
|234.00
|52-Week low
|125.10
|P/E
|5.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|184
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|133.40
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|144.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|142.25
|VOLUME
|59399
|52-Week high
|245.00
|52-Week low
|120.10
|P/E
|5.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|184.36
|Buy Price
|134.30
|Buy Qty
|1262.00
|Sell Price
|134.80
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Shreyans Industries Ltd.
Shreyans Industries Ltd
Shreyans Industries was promoted by Vardhaman Spinning and General Mills in 1979 to set up a 30-tpd paper project. A second-hand paper making machine from Belgium was imported for the purpose which went into production on 16 May.'82.
Gradually, the operations of the company at its paper division at Ahmedgarh were expanded and modernised at regular intervals to the present capacity of about 70-...> More
Shreyans Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shreyans Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shreyans Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|116.65
|110.84
|5.24
|Other Income
|1.59
|1.1
|44.55
|Total Income
|118.24
|111.93
|5.64
|Total Expenses
|104.31
|95.04
|9.75
|Operating Profit
|13.94
|16.9
|-17.51
|Net Profit
|6.77
|8.89
|-23.85
|Equity Capital
|13.82
|13.82
| -
Shreyans Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Shreyans Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shreyans Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.86%
|-11.64%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.43%
|-21.49%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-33.08%
|-28.92%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.81%
|-20.89%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.04%
|5.89%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|281.14%
|334.84%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Shreyans Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|131.25
|
|145.35
|Week Low/High
|131.25
|
|156.00
|Month Low/High
|131.25
|
|179.00
|YEAR Low/High
|125.10
|
|234.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|234.00
Quick Links for Shreyans Industries: