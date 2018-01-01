JUST IN
Shreyans Industries Ltd.

BSE: 516016 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SHREYANIND ISIN Code: INE231C01019
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 133.40 -8.70
(-6.12%)
OPEN

143.35

 HIGH

145.35

 LOW

131.25
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 134.80 -7.45
(-5.24%)
OPEN

144.90

 HIGH

145.00

 LOW

130.00
About Shreyans Industries Ltd.

Shreyans Industries Ltd

Shreyans Industries was promoted by Vardhaman Spinning and General Mills in 1979 to set up a 30-tpd paper project. A second-hand paper making machine from Belgium was imported for the purpose which went into production on 16 May.'82. Gradually, the operations of the company at its paper division at Ahmedgarh were expanded and modernised at regular intervals to the present capacity of about 70-...> More

Shreyans Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   184
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.27
Book Value / Share () [*S] 100.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shreyans Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 116.65 110.84 5.24
Other Income 1.59 1.1 44.55
Total Income 118.24 111.93 5.64
Total Expenses 104.31 95.04 9.75
Operating Profit 13.94 16.9 -17.51
Net Profit 6.77 8.89 -23.85
Equity Capital 13.82 13.82 -
> More on Shreyans Industries Ltd Financials Results

Shreyans Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pudumjee Paper 26.05 -0.76 247.48
Yash Papers 66.20 -0.45 233.29
Satia Indust. 202.20 0.00 202.20
Shreyans Inds. 133.40 -6.12 184.36
S I Paper Mills 117.50 -2.08 176.25
Metroglobal 78.00 1.04 127.37
AMJ Land 26.10 6.53 107.01
> More on Shreyans Industries Ltd Peer Group

Shreyans Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.26
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 29.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.15
> More on Shreyans Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shreyans Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.86% -11.64% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.43% -21.49% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -33.08% -28.92% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.81% -20.89% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.04% 5.89% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 281.14% 334.84% 17.24% 19.02%

Shreyans Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 131.25
145.35
Week Low/High 131.25
156.00
Month Low/High 131.25
179.00
YEAR Low/High 125.10
234.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
234.00

