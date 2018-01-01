JUST IN
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd.

BSE: 526335 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE115F01017
BSE 11:43 | 01 Mar 7.41 -0.38
(-4.88%)
OPEN

7.41

 HIGH

7.41

 LOW

7.41
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shreyas Intermediates Ltd.

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd

Shreyas Intermediates (SIL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.'89 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Apr.'92. The company was promoted by Dinesh Sharma, who is also the managing director of the company. It is engaged in the manufacture of napthalene-based dye-intermediates. Initially, SIL produced H-acid with an installed capacity of 1080 tpa. The pl...> More

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -45.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.16
Announcement

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.12 0.16 -25
Total Income 0.12 0.16 -25
Total Expenses 0.03 0.03 0
Operating Profit 0.1 0.13 -23.08
Net Profit -0.33 -0.3 -10
Equity Capital 16.1 16.1 -
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Emmessar Biotech 29.35 -4.86 14.68
Chromatic India 2.06 -2.83 14.64
Link Pharma Chem 31.00 -1.59 13.76
Shreyas Interm. 7.41 -4.88 11.93
Cont. Petroleums 40.95 5.00 11.38
Indo Euro Indch. 12.51 0.00 11.32
GBL Industries 21.00 0.24 10.50
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.08
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.18% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.35% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -2.37% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.41
7.41
Week Low/High 0.00
7.41
Month Low/High 7.41
9.00
YEAR Low/High 3.86
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
117.00

