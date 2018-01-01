You are here » Home
» Company
» Shreyas Intermediates Ltd
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd.
|BSE: 526335
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE115F01017
|
BSE
11:43 | 01 Mar
|
7.41
|
-0.38
(-4.88%)
|
OPEN
7.41
|
HIGH
7.41
|
LOW
7.41
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.41
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.79
|VOLUME
|5050
|52-Week high
|9.65
|52-Week low
|3.86
|P/E
|8.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|8.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.41
|CLOSE
|7.79
|VOLUME
|5050
|52-Week high
|9.65
|52-Week low
|3.86
|P/E
|8.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|8.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11.93
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Shreyas Intermediates Ltd.
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd
Shreyas Intermediates (SIL) was incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.'89 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Apr.'92. The company was promoted by Dinesh Sharma, who is also the managing director of the company. It is engaged in the manufacture of napthalene-based dye-intermediates. Initially, SIL produced H-acid with an installed capacity of 1080 tpa. The pl...> More
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.16
|-25
|Total Income
|0.12
|0.16
|-25
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.1
|0.13
|-23.08
|Net Profit
|-0.33
|-0.3
|-10
|Equity Capital
|16.1
|16.1
| -
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd - Peer Group
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.18%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.35%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-2.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.41
|
|7.41
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.41
|Month Low/High
|7.41
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.86
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|117.00
Quick Links for Shreyas Intermediates: