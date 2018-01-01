JUST IN
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 520151 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: SHREYAS ISIN Code: INE757B01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 522.20 -10.80
(-2.03%)
OPEN

540.00

 HIGH

540.00

 LOW

518.45
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 525.60 -11.05
(-2.06%)
OPEN

558.00

 HIGH

558.00

 LOW

523.60
About Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company, Shreyas Shipping (SSL) got its present name and became a public limited company in Dec.'94. Promoted by the Transworld group, it heralded the entry of the private sector into container shipping. After liberalisation, the company acquired MV Orient Prosperity, an 8000-dwt container vessel with a capacity of 405 TEUs, which is the first container owned b...> More

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,147
EPS - TTM () [*S] 31.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.60
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 123.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 140.73 193.27 -27.18
Other Income 2.6 0.29 796.55
Total Income 143.32 193.55 -25.95
Total Expenses 114.51 171.15 -33.09
Operating Profit 28.81 22.4 28.62
Net Profit 18.86 10.68 76.59
Equity Capital 21.96 21.96 -
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Essar Ports 130.70 0.15 5597.36
GE Shipping Co 354.45 0.65 5344.40
S C I 63.55 -0.24 2960.16
Shreyas Shipping 522.20 -2.03 1146.75
Mercator 34.20 0.29 1034.55
Essar Shipping 23.25 2.65 481.23
SEAMEC Ltd 173.00 0.58 439.94
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.25
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.73
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 16.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.99
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.99% -6.03% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.40% -6.54% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.71% -10.29% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 22.93% 25.17% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 88.59% 88.59% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 27.21% 27.98% 17.24% 19.02%

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 518.45
540.00
Week Low/High 518.45
560.00
Month Low/High 518.45
594.00
YEAR Low/High 275.00
645.00
All TIME Low/High 2.55
840.00

