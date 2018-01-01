You are here » Home
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 520151
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: SHREYAS
|ISIN Code: INE757B01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
522.20
|
-10.80
(-2.03%)
|
OPEN
540.00
|
HIGH
540.00
|
LOW
518.45
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
525.60
|
-11.05
(-2.06%)
|
OPEN
558.00
|
HIGH
558.00
|
LOW
523.60
About Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd.
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company, Shreyas Shipping (SSL) got its present name and became a public limited company in Dec.'94. Promoted by the Transworld group, it heralded the entry of the private sector into container shipping.
After liberalisation, the company acquired MV Orient Prosperity, an 8000-dwt container vessel with a capacity of 405 TEUs, which is the first container owned b...> More
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|140.73
|193.27
|-27.18
|Other Income
|2.6
|0.29
|796.55
|Total Income
|143.32
|193.55
|-25.95
|Total Expenses
|114.51
|171.15
|-33.09
|Operating Profit
|28.81
|22.4
|28.62
|Net Profit
|18.86
|10.68
|76.59
|Equity Capital
|21.96
|21.96
| -
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.99%
|-6.03%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.40%
|-6.54%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.71%
|-10.29%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|22.93%
|25.17%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|88.59%
|88.59%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|27.21%
|27.98%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|518.45
|
|540.00
|Week Low/High
|518.45
|
|560.00
|Month Low/High
|518.45
|
|594.00
|YEAR Low/High
|275.00
|
|645.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.55
|
|840.00
