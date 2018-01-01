Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company, Shreyas Shipping (SSL) got its present name and became a public limited company in Dec.'94. Promoted by the Transworld group, it heralded the entry of the private sector into container shipping. After liberalisation, the company acquired MV Orient Prosperity, an 8000-dwt container vessel with a capacity of 405 TEUs, which is the first container owned b...> More