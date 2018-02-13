JUST IN
Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd.

BSE: 530841 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE151F01012
BSE 10:49 | 12 Mar 8.16 -0.42
(-4.90%)
OPEN

8.16

 HIGH

8.16

 LOW

8.16
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd.

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'73 as a private limited company, Bholanath International (formerly Bholanath Carpets) was promoted by Bholanath Baranwal. The company initially started to manufacture and export carpets. Subsequently, it covered all items of floor covering -- dhurries, rag-rugs, jute mats, rubber mats, etc. The woollen and cotton dhurries were earlier manufactured by the associate concerns ...> More

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 51.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.36 12.3 -48.29
Other Income -
Total Income 6.36 12.3 -48.29
Total Expenses 6.3 12.1 -47.93
Operating Profit 0.05 0.2 -75
Net Profit 0.03 -
Equity Capital 4.8 4.8 -
> More on Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Financials Results

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sharad Fibres 10.70 4.90 4.68
J J Exporters 4.75 1.28 4.40
Flora Textiles 7.10 0.00 4.26
Shri Bholanath 8.16 -4.90 3.92
Katare Spinning 13.67 4.99 3.91
Gangotri Textile 1.15 3.60 3.75
Rishab Sp. Yarns 10.50 5.00 3.74
> More on Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Peer Group

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.62
Banks/FIs 2.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 23.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.47
> More on Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 23.26% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.16
8.16
Week Low/High 8.16
9.00
Month Low/High 8.16
9.00
YEAR Low/High 5.52
9.00
All TIME Low/High 1.15
29.00

