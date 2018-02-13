You are here » Home
Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd.
|BSE: 530841
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE151F01012
|
BSE
10:49 | 12 Mar
|
8.16
|
-0.42
(-4.90%)
|
OPEN
8.16
|
HIGH
8.16
|
LOW
8.16
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd.
Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd
Incorporated in Jul.'73 as a private limited company, Bholanath International (formerly Bholanath Carpets) was promoted by Bholanath Baranwal. The company initially started to manufacture and export carpets. Subsequently, it covered all items of floor covering -- dhurries, rag-rugs, jute mats, rubber mats, etc.
The woollen and cotton dhurries were earlier manufactured by the associate concerns ...> More
Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|23.26%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.16
|
|8.16
|Week Low/High
|8.16
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|8.16
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.52
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.15
|
|29.00
