Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd.

BSE: 531080 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE997I01012
BSE 15:11 | 12 Mar 17.85 0.85
(5.00%)
OPEN

16.15

 HIGH

17.85

 LOW

16.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd

The promoter's initiatives in real estate in the last 5 years have resulted in creation of many prime properties. This success in the Real Estate market is now being consolidated under the umbrella of SKDL. The mission of its new management is to develop an asset base of over USD 200 million in the next 3 years. The existing land holdings and agreements provide us with a promising base for achi...

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   50
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.36 4.62 37.66
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 6.44 4.62 39.39
Total Expenses 3.36 3.37 -0.3
Operating Profit 3.09 1.24 149.19
Net Profit 1.54 0.01 15300
Equity Capital 28 28 -
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ansal Buildwell 78.25 -2.00 57.75
Tarmat 51.15 -2.01 56.06
Manvijay Develop 78.25 0.00 50.71
Shri Krishna 17.85 5.00 49.98
Real News 23.30 -4.90 46.60
Rodium Real. 141.95 -2.97 46.13
Nimbus Proj. 62.00 -2.36 46.13
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 4.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 40.97
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.13% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.39% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.68% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 33.21% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 5.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.15
17.85
Week Low/High 16.00
19.00
Month Low/High 16.00
19.00
YEAR Low/High 12.25
24.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
45.00

