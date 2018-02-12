You are here » Home
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd.
|BSE: 531080
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE997I01012
BSE
15:11 | 12 Mar
17.85
0.85
(5.00%)
OPEN
16.15
HIGH
17.85
LOW
16.15
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|16.15
|CLOSE
|17.00
|VOLUME
|270
|52-Week high
|24.45
|52-Week low
|12.25
|P/E
|13.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50
|Buy Price
|16.15
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|17.85
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd.
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd
The promoter's initiatives in real estate in the last 5 years have resulted in creation of many prime properties. This success in the Real Estate market is now being consolidated under the umbrella of SKDL.
The mission of its new management is to develop an asset base of over USD 200 million in the next 3 years. The existing land holdings and agreements provide us with a promising base for achi...> More
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.36
|4.62
|37.66
|Other Income
|0.08
|
|-
|Total Income
|6.44
|4.62
|39.39
|Total Expenses
|3.36
|3.37
|-0.3
|Operating Profit
|3.09
|1.24
|149.19
|Net Profit
|1.54
|0.01
|15300
|Equity Capital
|28
|28
| -
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd - Peer Group
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.13%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.39%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.68%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|33.21%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|5.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.15
|
|17.85
|Week Low/High
|16.00
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|16.00
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.25
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|45.00
