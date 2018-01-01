JUST IN
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd.

BSE: 526049 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SHLAKSHMI ISIN Code: INE851B01016
BSE 13:33 | 28 Mar Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 15:31 | 10 Jul Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 1.81
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.90
VOLUME 32116
52-Week high 1.82
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.81
Sell Qty 934.00
About Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd.

Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd

Galaxy Indo-Fab, promoted by M P Agarwal set up facilities for processing and manufacturing quilts ie, polyfilled bedspreads. The processing capacity of 60 lac mtr pa went on stream in Jun'92. The quilts unit has a capacity of 2.5 lac pa. GIL focussed on fabric processing and doubled its capacity to 120 lac mtr pa (cost: Rs 1.6 cr), financed by a UPFC loan of Rs 75 lacs and internal accruals. ...> More

Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Dec 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -636.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.00
Announcement

Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 39.45 69.04 -42.86
Other Income -
Total Income 39.45 69.04 -42.86
Total Expenses 51.01 132.67 -61.55
Operating Profit -11.56 -63.63 81.83
Net Profit -31.61 -91.1 65.3
Equity Capital 28.47 28.47 -
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Subhash Silk 12.76 4.93 5.41
United Leasing 17.85 5.00 5.36
Santowin Corp. 0.53 0.00 5.23
Shri Lakshmi 1.81 -4.74 5.15
M K Exim India 7.14 0.00 5.13
Punjab Woolcomb. 1.55 4.73 5.04
Indo Cotspin 12.00 0.59 5.04
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.27
Banks/FIs 0.53
FIIs 6.12
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.22
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -66.54% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.81
1.82
Week Low/High 0.00
1.82
Month Low/High 0.00
1.82
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.82
All TIME Low/High 1.30
210.00

