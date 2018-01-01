You are here » Home
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd.
|BSE: 526049
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SHLAKSHMI
|ISIN Code: INE851B01016
|
BSE
13:33 | 28 Mar
|
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
15:31 | 10 Jul
|
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|1.81
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.90
|VOLUME
|32116
|52-Week high
|1.82
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.81
|Sell Qty
|934.00
|OPEN
|8.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.45
|VOLUME
|107905
|52-Week high
|8.15
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.81
|CLOSE
|1.90
|VOLUME
|32116
|52-Week high
|1.82
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.81
|Sell Qty
|934.00
|OPEN
|8.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.45
|VOLUME
|107905
|52-Week high
|8.15
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd.
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd
Galaxy Indo-Fab, promoted by M P Agarwal set up facilities for processing and manufacturing quilts ie, polyfilled bedspreads. The processing capacity of 60 lac mtr pa went on stream in Jun'92. The quilts unit has a capacity of 2.5 lac pa.
GIL focussed on fabric processing and doubled its capacity to 120 lac mtr pa (cost: Rs 1.6 cr), financed by a UPFC loan of Rs 75 lacs and internal accruals. ...> More
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|39.45
|69.04
|-42.86
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|39.45
|69.04
|-42.86
|Total Expenses
|51.01
|132.67
|-61.55
|Operating Profit
|-11.56
|-63.63
|81.83
|Net Profit
|-31.61
|-91.1
|65.3
|Equity Capital
|28.47
|28.47
| -
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd - Peer Group
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-66.54%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.81
|
|1.82
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.82
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.82
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.82
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|210.00
