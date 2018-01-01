Shricon Industries Ltd

Shricon Industries Ltd was incorporated as Bharwaney Builders and Leasing Ltd on February 24, 1984 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. The name of Company was changed to Shricon Industries Limited on January 31, 1995. The company is engaged in the business of civil work. The equity shares of SIL are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE)....> More