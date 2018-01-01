JUST IN
Shricon Industries Ltd.

BSE: 508961 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE753D01010
BSE LIVE 11:56 | 01 Mar 44.10 2.10
(5.00%)
OPEN

44.10

 HIGH

44.10

 LOW

44.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shricon Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shricon Industries Ltd.

Shricon Industries Ltd

Shricon Industries Ltd was incorporated as Bharwaney Builders and Leasing Ltd on February 24, 1984 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. The name of Company was changed to Shricon Industries Limited on January 31, 1995. The company is engaged in the business of civil work. The equity shares of SIL are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE)....> More

Shricon Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shricon Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.13 0.09 44.44
Total Income 0.13 0.09 44.44
Total Expenses 0.04 0.02 100
Operating Profit 0.09 0.07 28.57
Net Profit 0.01 0.07 -85.71
Equity Capital 1.24 1.24 -
Shricon Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sea Gold Infra. 12.50 92.31 6.81
Marg Proj.& Inf. 11.70 0.00 6.38
B Nanji Enterps. 10.45 -4.91 5.76
Shricon Indus. 44.10 5.00 5.47
Crane Infra 7.48 4.91 5.42
Asahi Infrastr. 1.35 0.00 4.74
VSF Projects 8.00 0.00 4.70
Shricon Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.66
Shricon Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.25% -0.82%
1 Month NA NA -1.37% -0.78%
3 Month NA NA 1.81% 1.05%
6 Month NA NA 5.20% 4.41%
1 Year NA NA 16.87% 16.20%
3 Year NA NA 16.94% 18.46%

Shricon Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 44.10
44.10
Week Low/High 0.00
44.10
Month Low/High 42.00
44.00
YEAR Low/High 14.40
44.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
280.00

