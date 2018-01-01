Shricon Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 508961
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE753D01010
|BSE LIVE 11:56 | 01 Mar
|44.10
|
2.10
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
44.10
|
HIGH
44.10
|
LOW
44.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shricon Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|44.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|42.00
|VOLUME
|5255
|52-Week high
|44.10
|52-Week low
|14.40
|P/E
|14.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|44.10
|Buy Qty
|745.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Shricon Industries Ltd.
Shricon Industries Ltd was incorporated as Bharwaney Builders and Leasing Ltd on February 24, 1984 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Public Limited Company in the State of Maharashtra. The name of Company was changed to Shricon Industries Limited on January 31, 1995. The company is engaged in the business of civil work. The equity shares of SIL are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE)....> More
Shricon Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.55
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.52
Shricon Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.09
|44.44
|Total Income
|0.13
|0.09
|44.44
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Operating Profit
|0.09
|0.07
|28.57
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.07
|-85.71
|Equity Capital
|1.24
|1.24
|-
Shricon Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sea Gold Infra.
|12.50
|92.31
|6.81
|Marg Proj.& Inf.
|11.70
|0.00
|6.38
|B Nanji Enterps.
|10.45
|-4.91
|5.76
|Shricon Indus.
|44.10
|5.00
|5.47
|Crane Infra
|7.48
|4.91
|5.42
|Asahi Infrastr.
|1.35
|0.00
|4.74
|VSF Projects
|8.00
|0.00
|4.70
Shricon Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.25%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.37%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.81%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.20%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.87%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.94%
|18.46%
Shricon Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|44.10
|
|44.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|44.10
|Month Low/High
|42.00
|
|44.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.40
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|280.00
