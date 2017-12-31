You are here » Home
» Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd.
|BSE: 531359
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE777G01012
|
BSE
14:10 | 12 Mar
|
58.35
|
-2.50
(-4.11%)
|
OPEN
58.50
|
HIGH
58.50
|
LOW
58.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd.
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd
Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd., a part of Chennai based Shriram Group, is engaged in the business of providing asset management services. It was incorporated in Mumbai in the year 1994. The company has closed all the schemes of the Fund in 2001-02 and subsequent to this no new schemes were launched during 2002-03....> More
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.23
|0.22
|4.55
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.04
|175
|Total Income
|0.34
|0.26
|30.77
|Total Expenses
|1.02
|0.58
|75.86
|Operating Profit
|-0.68
|-0.33
|-106.06
|Net Profit
|-0.68
|-0.33
|-106.06
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
| -
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd - Peer Group
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-31.63%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.78%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|50.19%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|58.35
|
|58.50
|Week Low/High
|56.50
|
|61.00
|Month Low/High
|56.50
|
|87.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.90
|
|114.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|114.00
