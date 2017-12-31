JUST IN
Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd.

BSE: 531359 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE777G01012
BSE 14:10 | 12 Mar 58.35 -2.50
(-4.11%)
OPEN

58.50

 HIGH

58.50

 LOW

58.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd.

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd

Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd., a part of Chennai based Shriram Group, is engaged in the business of providing asset management services. It was incorporated in Mumbai in the year 1994. The company has closed all the schemes of the Fund in 2001-02 and subsequent to this no new schemes were launched during 2002-03....> More

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.23 0.22 4.55
Other Income 0.11 0.04 175
Total Income 0.34 0.26 30.77
Total Expenses 1.02 0.58 75.86
Operating Profit -0.68 -0.33 -106.06
Net Profit -0.68 -0.33 -106.06
Equity Capital 6 6 -
> More on Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd Financials Results

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chokhani Sec. 76.40 0.00 35.91
Saumya Cons 51.95 4.95 35.90
Nivedita Mercant 35.95 0.00 35.63
Shriram AMC 58.35 -4.11 35.01
Asit C Mehta Fin 70.00 -3.58 34.65
Pyxis Finvest 30.00 0.00 34.50
TCI Finance 26.15 -0.19 33.66
> More on Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd Peer Group

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.20
> More on Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -31.63% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.78% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 50.19% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shriram Asset Management Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 58.35
58.50
Week Low/High 56.50
61.00
Month Low/High 56.50
87.00
YEAR Low/High 32.90
114.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
114.00

