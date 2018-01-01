You are here » Home
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.
|BSE: 511218
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: SRTRANSFIN
|ISIN Code: INE721A01013
|
BSE
LIVE
15:05 | 12 Mar
|
1344.25
|
5.55
(0.41%)
|
OPEN
1355.60
|
HIGH
1369.80
|
LOW
1343.25
|
NSE
LIVE
14:50 | 12 Mar
|
1349.90
|
11.20
(0.84%)
|
OPEN
1345.50
|
HIGH
1369.90
|
LOW
1345.50
About Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd a flagship company of Shriram group is India's largest player in commercial vehicle finance. The principal activity of the company is to provide finance for new and pre-owned automobiles. They provide services such as new truck finance used truck finance tyre finance power finance franchisee finance personal loans and freight exchange. The company is having 48...> More
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3087.67
|2716.94
|13.65
|Other Income
|1.2
|0.49
|144.9
|Total Income
|3088.87
|2717.43
|13.67
|Total Expenses
|970.97
|901.97
|7.65
|Operating Profit
|2117.9
|1815.46
|16.66
|Net Profit
|495.63
|345.96
|43.26
|Equity Capital
|226.91
|226.91
| -
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - Peer Group
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - Research Reports
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|0.85%
|0.41%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|1.30%
|2.94%
|-1.21%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|-1.43%
|-1.86%
|1.98%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|25.36%
|28.02%
|5.37%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|40.44%
|40.48%
|17.06%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|11.51%
|12.96%
|17.12%
|18.62%
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1343.25
|
|1369.80
|Week Low/High
|1306.70
|
|1405.00
|Month Low/High
|1255.80
|
|1405.00
|YEAR Low/High
|890.00
|
|1543.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.45
|
|1543.00
Quick Links for Shriram Transport Finance Company: