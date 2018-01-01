JUST IN
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.

BSE: 511218 Sector: Financials
NSE: SRTRANSFIN ISIN Code: INE721A01013
BSE LIVE 15:05 | 12 Mar 1344.25 5.55
(0.41%)
OPEN

1355.60

 HIGH

1369.80

 LOW

1343.25
NSE LIVE 14:50 | 12 Mar 1349.90 11.20
(0.84%)
OPEN

1345.50

 HIGH

1369.90

 LOW

1345.50
OPEN 1355.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1338.70
VOLUME 7429
52-Week high 1543.45
52-Week low 890.00
P/E 19.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30,498
Buy Price 1343.85
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 1344.50
Sell Qty 2.00
OPEN 1355.60
CLOSE 1338.70
VOLUME 7429
52-Week high 1543.45
52-Week low 890.00
P/E 19.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30,498
Buy Price 1343.85
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 1344.50
Sell Qty 2.00

About Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd a flagship company of Shriram group is India's largest player in commercial vehicle finance. The principal activity of the company is to provide finance for new and pre-owned automobiles. They provide services such as new truck finance used truck finance tyre finance power finance franchisee finance personal loans and freight exchange. The company is having 48...> More

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30,498
EPS - TTM () [*S] 69.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.30
Book Value / Share () [*S] 531.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3087.67 2716.94 13.65
Other Income 1.2 0.49 144.9
Total Income 3088.87 2717.43 13.67
Total Expenses 970.97 901.97 7.65
Operating Profit 2117.9 1815.46 16.66
Net Profit 495.63 345.96 43.26
Equity Capital 226.91 226.91 -
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indiabulls Hous. 1215.60 1.28 51851.42
Aditya Birla Cap 152.60 -0.59 33585.89
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.25 1.41 31356.92
Shriram Trans. 1344.25 0.41 30498.34
Bajaj Holdings 2734.40 0.91 30431.14
IIFL Holdings 845.85 4.68 26944.55
M & M Fin. Serv. 415.30 -1.14 25655.16
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.08
Banks/FIs 0.32
FIIs 49.73
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.20
Indian Public 6.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.58
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
31/01 Reliance Securities Buy 1375 PDF IconDetails
31/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 1018 PDF IconDetails
28/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1093 PDF IconDetails
28/07 CD Equisearch Accumulate 1259 PDF IconDetails
27/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1256 PDF IconDetails
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.32% 0.85% 0.41% -0.68%
1 Month 1.30% 2.94% -1.21% -0.65%
3 Month -1.43% -1.86% 1.98% 1.19%
6 Month 25.36% 28.02% 5.37% 4.55%
1 Year 40.44% 40.48% 17.06% 16.36%
3 Year 11.51% 12.96% 17.12% 18.62%

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1343.25
1369.80
Week Low/High 1306.70
1405.00
Month Low/High 1255.80
1405.00
YEAR Low/High 890.00
1543.00
All TIME Low/High 2.45
1543.00

