Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 511411 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: PEERABASAN ISIN Code: INE472C01027
BSE LIVE 14:52 | 12 Mar 289.40 0.40
(0.14%)
OPEN

290.00

 HIGH

296.00

 LOW

289.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd

Incorporated on 3 Aug.'90, Peerless Abasan Finance was promoted by the Peerless General Finance & Investment Company. The company provides long-term housing finance primarily to individuals and property developers. The company also raises deposits from the public through its various deposit schemes. Apart from the head office in Calcutta, the company, at present, has branch offices in Bombay, D...> More

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   642
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 249.48
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.17
Book Value / Share () [*S] 180.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.07 22.5 24.76
Other Income 0.69 0.71 -2.82
Total Income 28.76 23.21 23.91
Total Expenses 20.45 14.72 38.93
Operating Profit 8.31 8.49 -2.12
Net Profit 0.56 0.18 211.11
Equity Capital 22.2 22.2 -
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Texmaco Infrast. 57.25 0.88 729.36
Vipul Ltd 60.00 0.93 720.00
Peninsula Land 23.50 -0.63 656.12
Shrist Infra 289.40 0.14 642.47
Emami Infra. 262.40 1.25 637.63
Arihant Super. 131.50 0.46 541.25
Hubtown 70.85 1.29 515.36
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 1.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.21
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.54% NA 0.48% -0.62%
1 Month -0.74% NA -1.15% -0.59%
3 Month -4.80% NA 2.04% 1.25%
6 Month -11.62% NA 5.44% 4.62%
1 Year -19.13% NA 17.14% 16.43%
3 Year 165.75% NA 17.20% 18.69%

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 289.35
296.00
Week Low/High 270.00
296.00
Month Low/High 266.00
300.00
YEAR Low/High 245.00
369.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
1029.00

