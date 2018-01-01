You are here » Home
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 511411
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: PEERABASAN
|ISIN Code: INE472C01027
|
BSE
LIVE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
289.40
|
0.40
(0.14%)
|
OPEN
290.00
|
HIGH
296.00
|
LOW
289.35
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|290.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|289.00
|VOLUME
|1963
|52-Week high
|369.00
|52-Week low
|245.00
|P/E
|249.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|642
|Buy Price
|289.35
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|290.00
|Sell Qty
|102.00
|OPEN
|290.00
|CLOSE
|289.00
|VOLUME
|1963
|52-Week high
|369.00
|52-Week low
|245.00
|P/E
|249.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|642
|Buy Price
|289.35
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|290.00
|Sell Qty
|102.00
About Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd
Incorporated on 3 Aug.'90, Peerless Abasan Finance was promoted by the Peerless General Finance & Investment Company. The company provides long-term housing finance primarily to individuals and property developers. The company also raises deposits from the public through its various deposit schemes.
Apart from the head office in Calcutta, the company, at present, has branch offices in Bombay, D...> More
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.54%
|NA
|0.48%
|-0.62%
|1 Month
|-0.74%
|NA
|-1.15%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|-4.80%
|NA
|2.04%
|1.25%
|6 Month
|-11.62%
|NA
|5.44%
|4.62%
|1 Year
|-19.13%
|NA
|17.14%
|16.43%
|3 Year
|165.75%
|NA
|17.20%
|18.69%
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|289.35
|
|296.00
|Week Low/High
|270.00
|
|296.00
|Month Low/High
|266.00
|
|300.00
|YEAR Low/High
|245.00
|
|369.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|1029.00
Quick Links for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation: