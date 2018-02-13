JUST IN
Shukra Bullions Ltd.

BSE: 531506 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE561E01015
BSE 15:14 | 10 Oct Shukra Bullions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shukra Bullions Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.09
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 8.00
52-Week low 8.00
P/E 800.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.00
Sell Qty 2047.00
About Shukra Bullions Ltd.

Shukra Bullions Ltd

Shukra Bullions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 800.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shukra Bullions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.62 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.62 -
Total Expenses 0.05 0.63 -92.06
Operating Profit -0.05 -0.01 -400
Net Profit -0.05 -0.01 -400
Equity Capital 5.02 5.02 -
Shukra Bullions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shree Gan.Jew. 0.82 -4.65 5.90
Deep Diamond 14.40 4.73 4.61
Alka Diamond Ind 9.30 0.00 4.52
Shukra Bullions 8.00 -1.11 4.02
Winsome Diamonds 0.35 -2.78 3.73
Neogem India 4.52 -4.84 3.69
Mini Diamonds(I) 9.79 1.98 3.38
Shukra Bullions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.98
Indian Public 38.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.04
Shukra Bullions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shukra Bullions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.00
8.00
Week Low/High 0.00
8.00
Month Low/High 0.00
8.00
YEAR Low/High 8.00
8.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
16.00

