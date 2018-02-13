Shukra Bullions Ltd.
|BSE: 531506
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE561E01015
|BSE 15:14 | 10 Oct
|Shukra Bullions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shukra Bullions Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.09
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|8.00
|52-Week low
|8.00
|P/E
|800.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.00
|Sell Qty
|2047.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|800.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Shukra Bullions Ltd.
Shukra Bullions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|800.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.78
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER/HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
-
-
Board Meeting Intimation For Results & Closure Of Trading Window
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
Shukra Bullions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.62
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.62
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.63
|-92.06
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-400
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-400
|Equity Capital
|5.02
|5.02
|-
Shukra Bullions Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shree Gan.Jew.
|0.82
|-4.65
|5.90
|Deep Diamond
|14.40
|4.73
|4.61
|Alka Diamond Ind
|9.30
|0.00
|4.52
|Shukra Bullions
|8.00
|-1.11
|4.02
|Winsome Diamonds
|0.35
|-2.78
|3.73
|Neogem India
|4.52
|-4.84
|3.69
|Mini Diamonds(I)
|9.79
|1.98
|3.38
Shukra Bullions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shukra Bullions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shukra Bullions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.00
|
|8.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.00
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|16.00
Quick Links for Shukra Bullions:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices