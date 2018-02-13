Shukra Jewellery Ltd.
|BSE: 523790
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: SHUKRADIAM
|ISIN Code: INE344E01016
|BSE 09:40 | 01 Mar
|13.35
|
0.30
(2.30%)
|
OPEN
13.35
|
HIGH
13.35
|
LOW
13.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shukra Jewellery Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shukra Jewellery Ltd.
Shukra Diamond Exports was incorporated on 13 Dec.'91. It was promoted by Chandrakant Shah, who is also the proprietor of Clean Diamond Exports. The company is managed by Chandrakant Shah, the chairman and managing director. It came out with a public issue of 35 lac 14% secured FCDs of Rs 60, aggregating Rs 21 cr in Dec.'94. The object of this issue was to part-finance a project to ...> More
Shukra Jewellery Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.05
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|267.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|25.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.52
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER/HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
-
Board Meeting Intimation For Results & Closure Of Trading Window
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
Shukra Jewellery Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.93
|4.66
|-58.58
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.93
|4.66
|-58.58
|Total Expenses
|1.81
|4.67
|-61.24
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|-0.01
|1300
|Net Profit
|0.09
|-0.01
|1000
|Equity Capital
|13.57
|13.57
|-
Shukra Jewellery Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|C Mahendra Exp
|1.79
|-4.79
|21.68
|Zodiac-JRD MKJ
|41.50
|1.22
|21.50
|Goenka Diamond
|0.61
|-1.61
|19.59
|Shukra Jewellery
|13.35
|2.30
|18.12
|Golkunda Diamond
|21.00
|0.00
|14.62
|SJ Corp
|15.48
|4.95
|13.00
|Bhakti Gems
|18.50
|-9.76
|12.60
Shukra Jewellery Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shukra Jewellery Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|32.84%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|458.58%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shukra Jewellery Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.35
|
|13.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.35
|Month Low/High
|9.55
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.06
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.78
|
|80.00
