Shukra Jewellery Ltd.

BSE: 523790 Sector: Consumer
NSE: SHUKRADIAM ISIN Code: INE344E01016
BSE 09:40 | 01 Mar 13.35 0.30
(2.30%)
OPEN

13.35

 HIGH

13.35

 LOW

13.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shukra Jewellery Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shukra Jewellery Ltd.

Shukra Jewellery Ltd

Shukra Diamond Exports was incorporated on 13 Dec.'91. It was promoted by Chandrakant Shah, who is also the proprietor of Clean Diamond Exports. The company is managed by Chandrakant Shah, the chairman and managing director. It came out with a public issue of 35 lac 14% secured FCDs of Rs 60, aggregating Rs 21 cr in Dec.'94. The object of this issue was to part-finance a project to ...> More

Shukra Jewellery Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 267.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shukra Jewellery Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.93 4.66 -58.58
Other Income -
Total Income 1.93 4.66 -58.58
Total Expenses 1.81 4.67 -61.24
Operating Profit 0.12 -0.01 1300
Net Profit 0.09 -0.01 1000
Equity Capital 13.57 13.57 -
Shukra Jewellery Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
C Mahendra Exp 1.79 -4.79 21.68
Zodiac-JRD MKJ 41.50 1.22 21.50
Goenka Diamond 0.61 -1.61 19.59
Shukra Jewellery 13.35 2.30 18.12
Golkunda Diamond 21.00 0.00 14.62
SJ Corp 15.48 4.95 13.00
Bhakti Gems 18.50 -9.76 12.60
Shukra Jewellery Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.15
Banks/FIs 0.42
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.58
Indian Public 44.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.80
Shukra Jewellery Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 32.84% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 458.58% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shukra Jewellery Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.35
13.35
Week Low/High 0.00
13.35
Month Low/High 9.55
13.00
YEAR Low/High 2.06
13.00
All TIME Low/High 0.78
80.00

