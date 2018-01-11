JUST IN
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 524632 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE551C01028
BSE 10:42 | 12 Mar 57.00 -1.10
(-1.89%)
OPEN

57.00

 HIGH

57.00

 LOW

57.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Relish Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a public limited company with a global perspective, manufacturing, exporting and marketing in both domestic and international markets. The company was incorporated on March 4, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Relish Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. In August 31, 1993, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Relish Pha...> More

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.53
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.86
Book Value / Share () [*S] 93.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.28 1.33 146.62
Other Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Income 3.3 1.34 146.27
Total Expenses 1.74 1.1 58.18
Operating Profit 1.56 0.24 550
Net Profit 0.96 0.1 860
Equity Capital 1.57 1.57 -
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Roopa Inds. 15.00 0.00 11.80
Veerhealth Care 14.65 9.74 10.15
Guj. Terce Labs. 13.00 -3.70 9.65
Shukra Pharma. 57.00 -1.89 8.95
Advik Labs. 4.66 -4.90 8.91
S S Organics 8.00 -4.76 8.16
Beryl Drugs 13.26 -3.56 6.72
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.17
Banks/FIs 0.80
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 33.18
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.47% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.56% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -16.61% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 57.00
57.00
Week Low/High 57.00
63.00
Month Low/High 54.80
65.00
YEAR Low/High 37.10
84.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
114.00

