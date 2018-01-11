You are here » Home
» Company
» Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 524632
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE551C01028
|
BSE
10:42 | 12 Mar
|
57.00
|
-1.10
(-1.89%)
|
OPEN
57.00
|
HIGH
57.00
|
LOW
57.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|57.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|58.10
|VOLUME
|12
|52-Week high
|84.00
|52-Week low
|37.10
|P/E
|6.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|57.00
|Buy Qty
|88.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|57.00
|CLOSE
|58.10
|VOLUME
|12
|52-Week high
|84.00
|52-Week low
|37.10
|P/E
|6.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|57.00
|Buy Qty
|88.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8.95
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Relish Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a public limited company with a global perspective, manufacturing, exporting and marketing in both domestic and international markets. The company was incorporated on March 4, 1993 as a private limited company with the name Relish Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. In August 31, 1993, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Relish Pha...> More
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.28
|1.33
|146.62
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Income
|3.3
|1.34
|146.27
|Total Expenses
|1.74
|1.1
|58.18
|Operating Profit
|1.56
|0.24
|550
|Net Profit
|0.96
|0.1
|860
|Equity Capital
|1.57
|1.57
| -
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.47%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.56%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-16.61%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|57.00
|
|57.00
|Week Low/High
|57.00
|
|63.00
|Month Low/High
|54.80
|
|65.00
|YEAR Low/High
|37.10
|
|84.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|114.00
Quick Links for Shukra Pharmaceuticals: