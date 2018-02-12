JUST IN
Shyam Telecom Ltd.

BSE: 517411 Sector: Telecom
NSE: SHYAMTEL ISIN Code: INE635A01023
BSE 14:09 | 08 Jan Shyam Telecom Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 11.35 -0.55
(-4.62%)
OPEN

11.35

 HIGH

11.35

 LOW

11.35
About Shyam Telecom Ltd.

Shyam Telecom Ltd

Incorporated in 1992, Shyam Telecom Limited, a leading manufacturer of Telecom Equipment in India is the flagship company of the Shyam Group of India. The expanding horizon of the telecom sector in India has given Shyam new vistas and avenues for growth and expansion. To concentrate mainly on its core activities ie investment in Telecom activities,the company restructured its business and a re...> More

Shyam Telecom Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.27
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shyam Telecom Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.27 0.41 941.46
Other Income 0.44 0.16 175
Total Income 4.71 0.57 726.32
Total Expenses 4.3 2.66 61.65
Operating Profit 0.41 -2.09 119.62
Net Profit 0.31 -2.25 113.78
Equity Capital 11.27 11.27 -
Shyam Telecom Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Valiant Commun. 67.70 1.73 48.88
Punjab Commun. 37.00 -1.33 44.47
Kavveri Telecom 13.25 4.99 26.66
Shyam Telecom 15.00 -0.99 16.91
Gemini Comm. 1.30 -2.26 16.11
Nu Tek India 0.94 4.44 14.52
Aishwarya Tech. 5.66 -1.57 12.58
Shyam Telecom Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.08
Shyam Telecom Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA 5.09% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -51.30% -63.39% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -48.54% -62.04% 17.24% 19.02%

Shyam Telecom Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.00
15.00
Week Low/High 0.00
15.00
Month Low/High 0.00
15.00
YEAR Low/High 13.60
33.00
All TIME Low/High 13.60
987.00

