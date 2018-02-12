Shyam Telecom Ltd.
|BSE: 517411
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: SHYAMTEL
|ISIN Code: INE635A01023
|BSE 14:09 | 08 Jan
|Shyam Telecom Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar
|11.35
|
-0.55
(-4.62%)
|
OPEN
11.35
|
HIGH
11.35
|
LOW
11.35
About Shyam Telecom Ltd.
Incorporated in 1992, Shyam Telecom Limited, a leading manufacturer of Telecom Equipment in India is the flagship company of the Shyam Group of India. The expanding horizon of the telecom sector in India has given Shyam new vistas and avenues for growth and expansion. To concentrate mainly on its core activities ie investment in Telecom activities,the company restructured its business and a re...> More
Shyam Telecom Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.13
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.27
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.51
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.27
|0.41
|941.46
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.16
|175
|Total Income
|4.71
|0.57
|726.32
|Total Expenses
|4.3
|2.66
|61.65
|Operating Profit
|0.41
|-2.09
|119.62
|Net Profit
|0.31
|-2.25
|113.78
|Equity Capital
|11.27
|11.27
|-
Shyam Telecom Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Valiant Commun.
|67.70
|1.73
|48.88
|Punjab Commun.
|37.00
|-1.33
|44.47
|Kavveri Telecom
|13.25
|4.99
|26.66
|Shyam Telecom
|15.00
|-0.99
|16.91
|Gemini Comm.
|1.30
|-2.26
|16.11
|Nu Tek India
|0.94
|4.44
|14.52
|Aishwarya Tech.
|5.66
|-1.57
|12.58
Shyam Telecom Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shyam Telecom Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|5.09%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-51.30%
|-63.39%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-48.54%
|-62.04%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Shyam Telecom Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.00
|
|15.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|15.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.60
|
|33.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.60
|
|987.00
