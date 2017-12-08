Shyama Infosys Ltd

Shyama Infosys Limited offers drug intermediates in India. It also provides computer products and services. It was incorporated on 9 July, 1990 as a private limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company vide a special resolution passed by the share holders on 18 January, 1993. The company, formerly known as Poonam Corporation Limited, is based in Mumbai, India....> More