Shyama Infosys Ltd.
|BSE: 531219
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE861E01019
|BSE 11:41 | 04 Dec
|Shyama Infosys Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Shyama Infosys Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.19
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.26
|52-Week low
|0.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.19
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Shyama Infosys Ltd.
Shyama Infosys Limited offers drug intermediates in India. It also provides computer products and services. It was incorporated on 9 July, 1990 as a private limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company vide a special resolution passed by the share holders on 18 January, 1993. The company, formerly known as Poonam Corporation Limited, is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Shyama Infosys Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.12
Shyama Infosys Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|0.06
|66.67
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.06
|66.67
|Total Expenses
|0.1
|0.06
|66.67
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|10.06
|10.06
|-
Shyama Infosys Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pagaria Ener.
|3.25
|-4.97
|1.41
|Svam Software
|0.80
|0.00
|1.35
|Seshachal Tech.
|1.81
|-4.74
|1.26
|Shyama Infosys
|1.19
|0.00
|1.20
|Mangalya Soft.
|1.13
|0.00
|1.13
|CES
|8.18
|2.00
|1.06
|Fintech Comm.
|2.05
|4.59
|0.97
Shyama Infosys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Shyama Infosys Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shyama Infosys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.19
|
|1.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.95
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.54
|
|20.00
