Shyama Infosys Ltd.

BSE: 531219 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE861E01019
BSE 11:41 | 04 Dec Shyama Infosys Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shyama Infosys Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.19
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.26
52-Week low 0.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.19
Sell Qty 200.00
About Shyama Infosys Ltd.

Shyama Infosys Ltd

Shyama Infosys Limited offers drug intermediates in India. It also provides computer products and services. It was incorporated on 9 July, 1990 as a private limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company vide a special resolution passed by the share holders on 18 January, 1993. The company, formerly known as Poonam Corporation Limited, is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Shyama Infosys Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Shyama Infosys Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 0.06 66.67
Other Income -
Total Income 0.1 0.06 66.67
Total Expenses 0.1 0.06 66.67
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 10.06 10.06 -
Shyama Infosys Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pagaria Ener. 3.25 -4.97 1.41
Svam Software 0.80 0.00 1.35
Seshachal Tech. 1.81 -4.74 1.26
Shyama Infosys 1.19 0.00 1.20
Mangalya Soft. 1.13 0.00 1.13
CES 8.18 2.00 1.06
Fintech Comm. 2.05 4.59 0.97
Shyama Infosys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 3.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 68.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.22
Shyama Infosys Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shyama Infosys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.19
1.19
Week Low/High 0.00
1.19
Month Low/High 0.00
1.19
YEAR Low/High 0.95
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.54
20.00

