Shyamkamal Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 505515
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE203N01015
|
BSE
LIVE
15:23 | 08 Mar
|
21.80
|
-0.90
(-3.96%)
|
OPEN
21.80
|
HIGH
21.80
|
LOW
21.80
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Shyamkamal Investments Ltd.
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd
Shyamkamal Investments Limited is a BSE Listed company with more than 28 years of leading experience in the financing arena. The Company was incorporated on 23rd October 1982. The company is engaged in business of hire-purchase leasing and financing lease operations of all kinds purchasing selling hiring or letting on hire all kinds of plant and machinery and equipments.At present there is no oper...> More
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd - Financial Results
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd - Peer Group
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.96%
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.65%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.03%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|-9.17%
|NA
|16.69%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.75%
|18.37%
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.80
|
|21.80
|Week Low/High
|21.80
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|21.80
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.80
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.62
|
|35.00
