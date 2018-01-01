JUST IN
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd.

BSE: 505515 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE203N01015
BSE LIVE 15:23 | 08 Mar 21.80 -0.90
(-3.96%)
OPEN

21.80

 HIGH

21.80

 LOW

21.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shyamkamal Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shyamkamal Investments Ltd.

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd

Shyamkamal Investments Limited is a BSE Listed company with more than 28 years of leading experience in the financing arena. The Company was incorporated on 23rd October 1982. The company is engaged in business of hire-purchase leasing and financing lease operations of all kinds purchasing selling hiring or letting on hire all kinds of plant and machinery and equipments.At present there is no oper...> More

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.11 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.12 -
Total Expenses -0.06 0.02 -400
Operating Profit 0.18 -0.02 1000
Net Profit 0.18 -0.02 1000
Equity Capital 8.29 8.29 -
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Econo Trade Indi 10.14 0.00 18.93
Advik Capital 4.03 0.25 18.50
Sonal Mercantile 12.55 0.00 18.50
Shyamkamal Inv 21.80 -3.96 18.07
Brand Realty 60.00 -1.64 18.00
Narendra Invest. 47.10 -4.94 17.99
Universal Credit 3.57 -1.92 17.85
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 69.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.64
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.96% NA 0.09% -0.89%
1 Month NA NA -1.53% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.65% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.03% 4.34%
1 Year -9.17% NA 16.69% 16.12%
3 Year NA NA 16.75% 18.37%

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.80
21.80
Week Low/High 21.80
23.00
Month Low/High 21.80
28.00
YEAR Low/High 21.80
35.00
All TIME Low/High 2.62
35.00

