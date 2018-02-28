JUST IN
Sibar Auto Parts Ltd.

BSE: 520141 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE441C01014
BSE 15:13 | 05 Mar 23.15 0.40
(1.76%)
OPEN

23.15

 HIGH

23.15

 LOW

23.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sibar Auto Parts Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sibar Auto Parts Ltd.

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd

The company was incorporated in Feb.'83 as a private limited company. In Mar.'94, it was converted into a public company and got its current name. It was promoted by P V Narayana and A Chenna Krishnaiah. Sibar Autoparts manufactures and markets aluminium hard chrome plated cylinder kits for two-wheelers. It is the only company making this product for the replacement market in India. Its prod...> More

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.45 4.08 33.58
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 5.45 4.09 33.25
Total Expenses 5.33 4.14 28.74
Operating Profit 0.12 -0.04 400
Net Profit -0.11 -0.28 60.71
Equity Capital 9.54 9.54 -
Sibar Auto Parts Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Swaraj Automot. 125.90 0.00 30.22
Duncan Engg. 72.00 0.00 26.64
Austin Engg Co 73.70 -4.47 25.65
Sibar Auto Parts 23.15 1.76 22.09
Spectra Inds. 22.60 -2.80 16.00
Hind.Hardy Spice 100.00 -3.85 15.00
Galaxy Bearings 41.15 0.00 13.09
Sibar Auto Parts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.68
Indian Public 34.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.53
Sibar Auto Parts Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 5.47% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 48.40% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sibar Auto Parts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.15
23.15
Week Low/High 23.15
23.00
Month Low/High 21.95
23.00
YEAR Low/High 10.82
23.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
30.00

