Sical Logistics Ltd.

BSE: 520086 Sector: Others
NSE: SICAL ISIN Code: INE075B01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 223.45 6.20
(2.85%)
OPEN

215.50

 HIGH

225.60

 LOW

215.50
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 222.00 4.90
(2.26%)
OPEN

218.75

 HIGH

224.90

 LOW

216.50
About Sical Logistics Ltd.

Sical Logistics Ltd

Sical Logistics Ltd is India's leading provider of integrated solutions for offshore logistics and multi-modal logistics for bulk and containerized cargo. The company is the handler of more than 26 million tonnes of bulk group cargo and 500000 TEUs of containerized cargo annually. The company owns and operates a container terminal at Tuticorin in joint venture with the Port of Singapore Authority ...> More

Sical Logistics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,242
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.20
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 102.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sical Logistics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 329.44 247.57 33.07
Other Income 0.03 4.74 -99.37
Total Income 329.47 252.31 30.58
Total Expenses 286.27 208.89 37.04
Operating Profit 43.2 43.42 -0.51
Net Profit 6.06 9.53 -36.41
Equity Capital 55.62 55.62 -
Sical Logistics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gateway Distr. 206.90 1.00 2249.62
Transport Corp. 256.40 -2.12 1964.02
Arshiya 74.90 -1.06 1669.15
Sical Logistics 223.45 2.85 1242.38
Gati 101.15 0.20 1095.96
Snowman Logistic 48.45 1.47 809.55
Sindhu Trade 50.05 4.93 257.26
Sical Logistics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.96
Banks/FIs 0.31
FIIs 1.08
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.65
Sical Logistics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.02% -4.54% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.97% -1.20% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.75% -1.53% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.53% -2.89% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.54% -13.33% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 19.30% 27.04% 17.24% 19.02%

Sical Logistics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 215.50
225.60
Week Low/High 208.20
240.00
Month Low/High 208.20
240.00
YEAR Low/High 194.00
285.00
All TIME Low/High 5.35
575.00

