Sical Logistics Ltd.
|BSE: 520086
|Sector: Others
|NSE: SICAL
|ISIN Code: INE075B01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|223.45
|
6.20
(2.85%)
|
OPEN
215.50
|
HIGH
225.60
|
LOW
215.50
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|222.00
|
4.90
(2.26%)
|
OPEN
218.75
|
HIGH
224.90
|
LOW
216.50
|OPEN
|215.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|217.25
|VOLUME
|29519
|52-Week high
|285.00
|52-Week low
|194.00
|P/E
|33.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,242
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|221.00
|Sell Qty
|608.00
About Sical Logistics Ltd.
Sical Logistics Ltd is India's leading provider of integrated solutions for offshore logistics and multi-modal logistics for bulk and containerized cargo. The company is the handler of more than 26 million tonnes of bulk group cargo and 500000 TEUs of containerized cargo annually. The company owns and operates a container terminal at Tuticorin in joint venture with the Port of Singapore Authority ...> More
Sical Logistics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,242
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.73
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|33.20
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|102.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.19
Sical Logistics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|329.44
|247.57
|33.07
|Other Income
|0.03
|4.74
|-99.37
|Total Income
|329.47
|252.31
|30.58
|Total Expenses
|286.27
|208.89
|37.04
|Operating Profit
|43.2
|43.42
|-0.51
|Net Profit
|6.06
|9.53
|-36.41
|Equity Capital
|55.62
|55.62
|-
Sical Logistics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gateway Distr.
|206.90
|1.00
|2249.62
|Transport Corp.
|256.40
|-2.12
|1964.02
|Arshiya
|74.90
|-1.06
|1669.15
|Sical Logistics
|223.45
|2.85
|1242.38
|Gati
|101.15
|0.20
|1095.96
|Snowman Logistic
|48.45
|1.47
|809.55
|Sindhu Trade
|50.05
|4.93
|257.26
Sical Logistics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sical Logistics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.02%
|-4.54%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.97%
|-1.20%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.75%
|-1.53%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.53%
|-2.89%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.54%
|-13.33%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|19.30%
|27.04%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sical Logistics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|215.50
|
|225.60
|Week Low/High
|208.20
|
|240.00
|Month Low/High
|208.20
|
|240.00
|YEAR Low/High
|194.00
|
|285.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.35
|
|575.00
