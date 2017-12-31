Siddha Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 530439
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE140C01012
|BSE 14:45 | 12 Mar
|0.51
|
-0.02
(-3.77%)
|
OPEN
0.51
|
HIGH
0.51
|
LOW
0.51
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Siddha Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.51
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.53
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|1.70
|52-Week low
|0.51
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.51
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Siddha Ventures Ltd.
Part of the IFB group, IFB Securities was incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.'91. It is involved in investment activities and financial services. The company has been jointly promoted by IFB Industries and Bijon Nag, the promoter of the IFB group of companies which includes IFB Industries, IFB Agro Industries and IFB Leasing & Finance.To expand its investment activity, the company...> More
Siddha Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.08
Siddha Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.07
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.07
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.02
|150
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|0.05
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|0.05
|-200
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Siddha Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Market Creators
|5.35
|-4.63
|2.68
|Explicit Fin.
|2.49
|-4.96
|2.31
|Visagar Finan.
|0.70
|0.00
|2.28
|Siddha Ventures
|0.51
|-3.77
|0.51
Siddha Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Siddha Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.27%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.74%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-44.57%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-63.83%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-54.05%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Siddha Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.51
|
|0.51
|Week Low/High
|0.51
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.51
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.51
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|42.00
