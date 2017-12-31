JUST IN
Siddha Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 530439 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE140C01012
BSE 14:45 | 12 Mar 0.51 -0.02
(-3.77%)
OPEN

0.51

 HIGH

0.51

 LOW

0.51
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Siddha Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Siddha Ventures Ltd.

Siddha Ventures Ltd

Part of the IFB group, IFB Securities was incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.'91. It is involved in investment activities and financial services. The company has been jointly promoted by IFB Industries and Bijon Nag, the promoter of the IFB group of companies which includes IFB Industries, IFB Agro Industries and IFB Leasing & Finance.To expand its investment activity, the company...> More

Siddha Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Siddha Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.07 -
Total Expenses 0.05 0.02 150
Operating Profit -0.05 0.05 -200
Net Profit -0.05 0.05 -200
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Siddha Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Market Creators 5.35 -4.63 2.68
Explicit Fin. 2.49 -4.96 2.31
Visagar Finan. 0.70 0.00 2.28
Siddha Ventures 0.51 -3.77 0.51
Siddha Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.76
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.18
Indian Public 88.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.05
Siddha Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.27% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.74% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -44.57% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -63.83% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -54.05% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Siddha Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.51
0.51
Week Low/High 0.51
1.00
Month Low/High 0.51
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.51
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
42.00

