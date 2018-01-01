JUST IN
Siddhartha Tubes Ltd.

BSE: 523728 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: SIDDHATUBE ISIN Code: INE708B01018
BSE 15:00 | 18 May Siddhartha Tubes Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Siddhartha Tubes Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.85
VOLUME 4549
52-Week high 3.62
52-Week low 2.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 2.85
Buy Qty 451.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Siddhartha Tubes Ltd.

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd

Incorporated on 2 Apr.'86, Siddartha Tubes was promoted by the well-known industrial house, Sanghvi & Gupta. It is engaged in manufacturing black and galvanised tubes and cold-rolled formed sections. The products of the company are used by various public health engineering departments of the government. They are also used by the structural, automobile and fabrication industries.

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -403.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2016 Sep 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 8.06 9.87 -18.34
Other Income 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Total Income 8.07 9.9 -18.48
Total Expenses 8.31 11.39 -27.04
Operating Profit -0.24 -1.48 83.78
Net Profit -0.88 -2.21 60.18
Equity Capital 6 6 -
Siddhartha Tubes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
P.M. Telelinnks 2.43 3.85 2.45
Premier Pip. 3.20 0.00 2.27
Indian Bright St 18.35 0.00 1.84
Siddhartha Tubes 2.85 0.00 1.71
Archon Indust. 12.96 4.94 1.57
Ensa Steel Inds. 2.88 0.00 1.41
Gangotri Iron 0.45 -4.26 1.21
Siddhartha Tubes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.95
Siddhartha Tubes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Siddhartha Tubes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.85
2.85
Week Low/High 0.00
2.85
Month Low/High 0.00
2.85
YEAR Low/High 2.85
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
38.00

