Siddhartha Tubes Ltd.
|BSE: 523728
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: SIDDHATUBE
|ISIN Code: INE708B01018
|BSE 15:00 | 18 May
|Siddhartha Tubes Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Siddhartha Tubes Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.85
|VOLUME
|4549
|52-Week high
|3.62
|52-Week low
|2.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.85
|Buy Qty
|451.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Siddhartha Tubes Ltd.
Incorporated on 2 Apr.'86, Siddartha Tubes was promoted by the well-known industrial house, Sanghvi & Gupta. It is engaged in manufacturing black and galvanised tubes and cold-rolled formed sections. The products of the company are used by various public health engineering departments of the government. They are also used by the structural, automobile and fabrication industries. The company cam...> More
Siddhartha Tubes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-403.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.01
Siddhartha Tubes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2016
|Sep 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.06
|9.87
|-18.34
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|-66.67
|Total Income
|8.07
|9.9
|-18.48
|Total Expenses
|8.31
|11.39
|-27.04
|Operating Profit
|-0.24
|-1.48
|83.78
|Net Profit
|-0.88
|-2.21
|60.18
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
|-
Siddhartha Tubes Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|P.M. Telelinnks
|2.43
|3.85
|2.45
|Premier Pip.
|3.20
|0.00
|2.27
|Indian Bright St
|18.35
|0.00
|1.84
|Siddhartha Tubes
|2.85
|0.00
|1.71
|Archon Indust.
|12.96
|4.94
|1.57
|Ensa Steel Inds.
|2.88
|0.00
|1.41
|Gangotri Iron
|0.45
|-4.26
|1.21
Siddhartha Tubes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Siddhartha Tubes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Siddhartha Tubes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.85
|
|2.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.85
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.85
|YEAR Low/High
|2.85
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|38.00
