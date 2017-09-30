Siel Financial Services Ltd

Siel Financial Services Limited operates as a non-banking financial company in India. It engages in the business of leasing, advancing loan/ICDs, making investments, bill discounting, and other financial activities. The company is based in Indore, India. Siel Financial Services Limited is a subsidiary of Mawana Sugars Limited. Siel Financial Services was incorporated in December, 1990 under th...> More