Siel Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 532217 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE027F01014
BSE 11:06 | 09 Nov Siel Financial Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Siel Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 14.95
CLOSE 14.95
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 18.25
52-Week low 14.95
P/E 186.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 17
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Siel Financial Services Ltd.

Siel Financial Services Ltd

Siel Financial Services Limited operates as a non-banking financial company in India. It engages in the business of leasing, advancing loan/ICDs, making investments, bill discounting, and other financial activities. The company is based in Indore, India. Siel Financial Services Limited is a subsidiary of Mawana Sugars Limited. Siel Financial Services was incorporated in December, 1990 under th...> More

Siel Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 186.88
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Siel Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 11.32 11.32 -
Siel Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sunshine Capital 13.23 0.00 17.23
Integ. Capital 4.72 0.00 17.09
Integra Capital 36.10 4.49 16.97
Siel Fin. Serv. 14.95 0.00 16.95
HCKK Ventures 44.85 -3.03 16.64
Midas Infra Tra. 1.33 0.00 16.23
KJMC Financial 33.75 -4.93 16.17
Siel Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 93.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.01
Siel Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Siel Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.95
14.95
Week Low/High 0.00
14.95
Month Low/High 0.00
14.95
YEAR Low/High 14.95
18.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
37.00

