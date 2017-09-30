You are here » Home
Siel Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 532217
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE027F01014
|
BSE
11:06 | 09 Nov
|
Siel Financial Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Siel Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.95
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|18.25
|52-Week low
|14.95
|P/E
|186.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|14.95
|CLOSE
|14.95
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|18.25
|52-Week low
|14.95
|P/E
|186.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Siel Financial Services Ltd.
Siel Financial Services Ltd
Siel Financial Services Limited operates as a non-banking financial company in India. It engages in the business of leasing, advancing loan/ICDs, making investments, bill discounting, and other financial activities. The company is based in Indore, India. Siel Financial Services Limited is a subsidiary of Mawana Sugars Limited.
Siel Financial Services was incorporated in December, 1990 under th...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
|Today's Low/High
|14.95
|
|14.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.95
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.95
|YEAR Low/High
|14.95
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|37.00
Quick Links for Siel Financial Services: