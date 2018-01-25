Siemens Ltd.
|BSE: 500550
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: SIEMENS
|ISIN Code: INE003A01024
|BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar
|1094.75
|
8.05
(0.74%)
|
OPEN
1093.55
|
HIGH
1101.40
|
LOW
1088.00
|NSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar
|1096.00
|
10.20
(0.94%)
|
OPEN
1091.15
|
HIGH
1101.00
|
LOW
1087.30
|OPEN
|1093.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1086.70
|VOLUME
|3070
|52-Week high
|1470.00
|52-Week low
|1081.00
|P/E
|50.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38,984
|Buy Price
|1092.35
|Buy Qty
|45.00
|Sell Price
|1094.75
|Sell Qty
|45.00
|OPEN
|1091.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1085.80
|VOLUME
|41346
|52-Week high
|1471.35
|52-Week low
|1080.00
|P/E
|50.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38,984
|Buy Price
|1095.25
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|1096.30
|Sell Qty
|14.00
|OPEN
|1093.55
|CLOSE
|1086.70
|VOLUME
|3070
|52-Week high
|1470.00
|52-Week low
|1081.00
|P/E
|50.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38,984
|Buy Price
|1092.35
|Buy Qty
|45.00
|Sell Price
|1094.75
|Sell Qty
|45.00
|OPEN
|1091.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1085.80
|VOLUME
|41346
|52-Week high
|1471.35
|52-Week low
|1080.00
|P/E
|50.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38984.05
|Buy Price
|1095.25
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|1096.30
|Sell Qty
|14.00
About Siemens Ltd.
Siemens Ltd provides technology-enabled solutions operating in the core business segments of industry energy and healthcare. The company operates in eleven segments: Industry Automation Drive Technologies Building Technologies Industry Solutions Mobility Fossil Power Generation Oil & Gas Power Transmission Power Distribution Healthcare and Real Estate. Industry Automation provides automation produ...> More
Siemens Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|38,984
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|21.50
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|50.92
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|350.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Jan 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.64
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|216.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.06
News
-
Siemens extends fall on board nod for sale of mobility, rail traction ops
-
From HUL to Maruti Suzuki, India arms now mean more to MNCs: Here's why
-
-
Siemens to cut 6,900 jobs globally amid shift to renewable energy
-
Siemens likely to announce layoff plan, thousands may lose jobs
Siemens Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2429.5
|2293.3
|5.94
|Other Income
|70.5
|62.3
|13.16
|Total Income
|2500
|2355.6
|6.13
|Total Expenses
|2157.1
|2059.7
|4.73
|Operating Profit
|342.9
|295.9
|15.88
|Net Profit
|190.5
|160.7
|18.54
|Equity Capital
|71.2
|71.2
|-
Siemens Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Siemens
|1094.75
|0.74
|38984.05
|B H E L
|86.05
|-0.23
|31592.40
|Havells India
|501.65
|-0.23
|31358.14
|A B B
|1428.55
|-0.46
|30270.98
Siemens Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Siemens Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|23/11
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|1055
|Details
|05/08
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|1295
|Details
|18/05
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|1150
|Details
|18/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|1163
|Details
|09/05
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|1177
|Details
Siemens Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.87%
|-4.96%
|-0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-12.71%
|-10.85%
|-1.67%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-5.57%
|-6.75%
|1.51%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-18.62%
|-14.24%
|4.88%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|-8.73%
|-9.00%
|16.52%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|-25.59%
|-19.61%
|16.59%
|18.29%
Siemens Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1088.00
|
|1101.40
|Week Low/High
|1081.00
|
|1158.00
|Month Low/High
|1081.00
|
|1293.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1081.00
|
|1470.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.21
|
|1558.00
Quick Links for Siemens:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices