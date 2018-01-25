JUST IN
Siemens Ltd.

BSE: 500550 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SIEMENS ISIN Code: INE003A01024
BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 1094.75 8.05
(0.74%)
OPEN

1093.55

 HIGH

1101.40

 LOW

1088.00
NSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 1096.00 10.20
(0.94%)
OPEN

1091.15

 HIGH

1101.00

 LOW

1087.30
About Siemens Ltd.

Siemens Ltd

Siemens Ltd provides technology-enabled solutions operating in the core business segments of industry energy and healthcare. The company operates in eleven segments: Industry Automation Drive Technologies Building Technologies Industry Solutions Mobility Fossil Power Generation Oil & Gas Power Transmission Power Distribution Healthcare and Real Estate. Industry Automation provides automation produ...> More

Siemens Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38,984
EPS - TTM () [*S] 21.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 50.92
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   350.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jan 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.64
Book Value / Share () [*S] 216.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Siemens Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2429.5 2293.3 5.94
Other Income 70.5 62.3 13.16
Total Income 2500 2355.6 6.13
Total Expenses 2157.1 2059.7 4.73
Operating Profit 342.9 295.9 15.88
Net Profit 190.5 160.7 18.54
Equity Capital 71.2 71.2 -
> More on Siemens Ltd Financials Results

Siemens Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Siemens 1094.75 0.74 38984.05
B H E L 86.05 -0.23 31592.40
Havells India 501.65 -0.23 31358.14
A B B 1428.55 -0.46 30270.98
> More on Siemens Ltd Peer Group

Siemens Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 4.82
Insurance 6.06
Mutual Funds 3.22
Indian Public 9.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.52
> More on Siemens Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Siemens Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
23/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1055 PDF IconDetails
05/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1295 PDF IconDetails
18/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1150 PDF IconDetails
18/05 Motilal Oswal Neutral 1163 PDF IconDetails
09/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 1177 PDF IconDetails
> More on Siemens Ltd Research Reports

Siemens Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.87% -4.96% -0.05% -0.95%
1 Month -12.71% -10.85% -1.67% -0.92%
3 Month -5.57% -6.75% 1.51% 0.91%
6 Month -18.62% -14.24% 4.88% 4.27%
1 Year -8.73% -9.00% 16.52% 16.04%
3 Year -25.59% -19.61% 16.59% 18.29%

Siemens Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1088.00
1101.40
Week Low/High 1081.00
1158.00
Month Low/High 1081.00
1293.00
YEAR Low/High 1081.00
1470.00
All TIME Low/High 5.21
1558.00

Quick Links for Siemens: