Signet Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512131
|Sector: Others
|NSE: SIGNET
|ISIN Code: INE529F01027
|BSE LIVE 15:13 | 12 Mar
|7.09
|
-0.37
(-4.96%)
|
OPEN
7.34
|
HIGH
7.34
|
LOW
7.09
|NSE LIVE 15:02 | 12 Mar
|7.00
|
-0.25
(-3.45%)
|
OPEN
7.10
|
HIGH
7.40
|
LOW
6.90
|OPEN
|7.34
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.46
|VOLUME
|28576
|52-Week high
|20.90
|52-Week low
|6.51
|P/E
|14.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|209
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.09
|Sell Qty
|32500.00
|OPEN
|7.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.25
|VOLUME
|310929
|52-Week high
|20.70
|52-Week low
|6.80
|P/E
|14.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|209
|Buy Price
|6.90
|Buy Qty
|50005.00
|Sell Price
|7.00
|Sell Qty
|10461.00
|OPEN
|7.34
|CLOSE
|7.46
|VOLUME
|28576
|52-Week high
|20.90
|52-Week low
|6.51
|P/E
|14.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|209
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.09
|Sell Qty
|32500.00
|OPEN
|7.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.25
|VOLUME
|310929
|52-Week high
|20.70
|52-Week low
|6.80
|P/E
|14.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|208.73
|Buy Price
|6.90
|Buy Qty
|50005.00
|Sell Price
|7.00
|Sell Qty
|10461.00
About Signet Industries Ltd.
Signet Industries Limited, formerly Signet Overseas Limited, is an India-based company. The Company operates under three segments: polymer, wind power unit and other. Polymer includes manufacturing and trading of poly products. Wind power unit includes wind turbine power unit. Other segment includes merchant trading of various products. The company was incorporated in the year 1985....> More
Signet Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|209
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.48
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.77
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.67
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.79
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.48
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
Signet Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|217.26
|229.61
|-5.38
|Other Income
|0.5
|-0.02
|2600
|Total Income
|217.76
|229.59
|-5.15
|Total Expenses
|198.03
|211.51
|-6.37
|Operating Profit
|19.73
|18.08
|9.13
|Net Profit
|4.86
|4.71
|3.18
|Equity Capital
|29.44
|29.44
|-
Signet Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mauria Udyog
|168.00
|-1.15
|223.78
|RCI Industries
|163.65
|-2.39
|219.95
|Khemani Distrib.
|186.00
|-4.62
|213.53
|Signet Indus.
|7.09
|-4.96
|208.73
|Vinyl Chemicals
|107.25
|-0.56
|196.27
|Yantra Natural
|0.31
|-3.13
|194.70
|SRS Real INFRA.
|4.78
|-0.42
|192.16
Signet Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Signet Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.82%
|-13.04%
|0.55%
|-0.48%
|1 Month
|-22.85%
|-20.00%
|-1.07%
|-0.45%
|3 Month
|-18.60%
|-21.79%
|2.12%
|1.39%
|6 Month
|-12.25%
|-15.15%
|5.52%
|4.77%
|1 Year
|-61.88%
|-61.54%
|17.23%
|16.59%
|3 Year
|-44.44%
|NA
|17.29%
|18.86%
Signet Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.09
|
|7.34
|Week Low/High
|6.94
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|6.94
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.51
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|75.00
Quick Links for Signet Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices