JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Signet Industries Ltd

Signet Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512131 Sector: Others
NSE: SIGNET ISIN Code: INE529F01027
BSE LIVE 15:13 | 12 Mar 7.09 -0.37
(-4.96%)
OPEN

7.34

 HIGH

7.34

 LOW

7.09
NSE LIVE 15:02 | 12 Mar 7.00 -0.25
(-3.45%)
OPEN

7.10

 HIGH

7.40

 LOW

6.90
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.34
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.46
VOLUME 28576
52-Week high 20.90
52-Week low 6.51
P/E 14.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 209
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.09
Sell Qty 32500.00
OPEN 7.34
CLOSE 7.46
VOLUME 28576
52-Week high 20.90
52-Week low 6.51
P/E 14.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 209
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.09
Sell Qty 32500.00

About Signet Industries Ltd.

Signet Industries Ltd

Signet Industries Limited, formerly Signet Overseas Limited, is an India-based company. The Company operates under three segments: polymer, wind power unit and other. Polymer includes manufacturing and trading of poly products. Wind power unit includes wind turbine power unit. Other segment includes merchant trading of various products. The company was incorporated in the year 1985....> More

Signet Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   209
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.77
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.67
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Signet Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 217.26 229.61 -5.38
Other Income 0.5 -0.02 2600
Total Income 217.76 229.59 -5.15
Total Expenses 198.03 211.51 -6.37
Operating Profit 19.73 18.08 9.13
Net Profit 4.86 4.71 3.18
Equity Capital 29.44 29.44 -
> More on Signet Industries Ltd Financials Results

Signet Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mauria Udyog 168.00 -1.15 223.78
RCI Industries 163.65 -2.39 219.95
Khemani Distrib. 186.00 -4.62 213.53
Signet Indus. 7.09 -4.96 208.73
Vinyl Chemicals 107.25 -0.56 196.27
Yantra Natural 0.31 -3.13 194.70
SRS Real INFRA. 4.78 -0.42 192.16
> More on Signet Industries Ltd Peer Group

Signet Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.32
> More on Signet Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Signet Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.82% -13.04% 0.55% -0.48%
1 Month -22.85% -20.00% -1.07% -0.45%
3 Month -18.60% -21.79% 2.12% 1.39%
6 Month -12.25% -15.15% 5.52% 4.77%
1 Year -61.88% -61.54% 17.23% 16.59%
3 Year -44.44% NA 17.29% 18.86%

Signet Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.09
7.34
Week Low/High 6.94
8.00
Month Low/High 6.94
9.00
YEAR Low/High 6.51
21.00
All TIME Low/High 0.01
75.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Signet Industries: