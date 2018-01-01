Sigrun Holdings Ltd.
|BSE: 531863
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE633D01022
|BSE 15:06 | 08 Aug
|Sigrun Holdings Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sigrun Holdings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|0.19
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|35646.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sigrun Holdings Ltd.
Sigrun Holdings Ltd is an India-based company. The company's principal business is to provide finance. The company is engaged in carrying and undertaking the business of finance, investment and trading. They undertake hire purchase, leasing, subscribing shares and debenture stock deposits and bonds of other companies. They have also invested in shares and debentures of other companies. The com...> More
Sigrun Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.15
Announcement
-
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended J
-
-
Disclosure of Voting results of AGM (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
-
-
Standalone Financial Results Auditors Report for March 31 2016
Sigrun Holdings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2016
|Mar 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|15.58
|-99.68
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-15.58
|99.68
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-15.58
|99.68
|Equity Capital
|53.52
|53.52
|-
Sigrun Holdings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Apollo Finvest
|27.55
|0.00
|10.30
|Adinath Exim Res
|25.00
|-4.94
|10.25
|United Credit
|19.20
|4.35
|10.23
|Sigrun Holdings
|0.19
|0.00
|10.17
|Kapil Raj Financ
|19.55
|1.82
|10.05
|Leading Lea. Fin
|18.80
|0.53
|10.04
|Mansi Fin.(Chen)
|28.10
|-4.75
|9.92
Sigrun Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sigrun Holdings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|26.67%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sigrun Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|84.00
Quick Links for Sigrun Holdings:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices