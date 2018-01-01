JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sigrun Holdings Ltd

Sigrun Holdings Ltd.

BSE: 531863 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE633D01022
BSE 15:06 | 08 Aug Sigrun Holdings Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sigrun Holdings Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 0.19
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.19
Sell Qty 35646.00
OPEN 0.19
CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 0.19
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.19
Sell Qty 35646.00

About Sigrun Holdings Ltd.

Sigrun Holdings Ltd

Sigrun Holdings Ltd is an India-based company. The company's principal business is to provide finance. The company is engaged in carrying and undertaking the business of finance, investment and trading. They undertake hire purchase, leasing, subscribing shares and debenture stock deposits and bonds of other companies. They have also invested in shares and debentures of other companies. The com...> More

Sigrun Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sigrun Holdings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2016 Mar 2015 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.05 15.58 -99.68
Operating Profit -0.05 -15.58 99.68
Net Profit -0.05 -15.58 99.68
Equity Capital 53.52 53.52 -
> More on Sigrun Holdings Ltd Financials Results

Sigrun Holdings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Apollo Finvest 27.55 0.00 10.30
Adinath Exim Res 25.00 -4.94 10.25
United Credit 19.20 4.35 10.23
Sigrun Holdings 0.19 0.00 10.17
Kapil Raj Financ 19.55 1.82 10.05
Leading Lea. Fin 18.80 0.53 10.04
Mansi Fin.(Chen) 28.10 -4.75 9.92
> More on Sigrun Holdings Ltd Peer Group

Sigrun Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 7.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 63.63
> More on Sigrun Holdings Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sigrun Holdings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 26.67% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sigrun Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.00
0.19
Month Low/High 0.00
0.19
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.19
All TIME Low/High 0.09
84.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sigrun Holdings: