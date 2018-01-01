You are here » Home
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 523606
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE438E01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
161.15
|
-4.90
(-2.95%)
|
OPEN
166.00
|
HIGH
166.00
|
LOW
160.20
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd
The company was incorporated in 1985.It is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and rendering of services in engineering products, projects and designs. It operates through engineering products and services segment. Its products include handling equipment, engineering projects and engineering services, design engineering and supply, and engineering services. Its Motion Control Produc...> More
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.98
|8.13
|-38.75
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.25
|-8
|Total Income
|5.21
|8.38
|-37.83
|Total Expenses
|4.5
|7.33
|-38.61
|Operating Profit
|0.72
|1.04
|-30.77
|Net Profit
|0.31
|0.55
|-43.64
|Equity Capital
|4.24
|4.24
| -
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - Peer Group
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.86%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-13.41%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|-6.77%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|-2.13%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|-29.24%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|1.80%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|160.20
|
|166.00
|Week Low/High
|159.00
|
|174.00
|Month Low/High
|159.00
|
|195.00
|YEAR Low/High
|152.00
|
|285.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.40
|
|285.00
