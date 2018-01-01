JUST IN
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.

BSE: 523606 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE438E01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 161.15 -4.90
(-2.95%)
OPEN

166.00

 HIGH

166.00

 LOW

160.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sika Interplant Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 166.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 166.05
VOLUME 3007
52-Week high 285.00
52-Week low 152.00
P/E 62.70
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 68
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd

The company was incorporated in 1985.It is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and rendering of services in engineering products, projects and designs. It operates through engineering products and services segment. Its products include handling equipment, engineering projects and engineering services, design engineering and supply, and engineering services. Its Motion Control Produc...> More

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   68
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 62.70
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.48
Book Value / Share () [*S] 101.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.98 8.13 -38.75
Other Income 0.23 0.25 -8
Total Income 5.21 8.38 -37.83
Total Expenses 4.5 7.33 -38.61
Operating Profit 0.72 1.04 -30.77
Net Profit 0.31 0.55 -43.64
Equity Capital 4.24 4.24 -
> More on Sika Interplant Systems Ltd Financials Results

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Fluidomat 172.20 -0.20 84.89
Premier 26.50 1.73 80.48
Batliboi 26.45 3.12 75.96
Sika Interplant 161.15 -2.95 68.33
Welcast Steels 792.05 -4.26 50.69
Raunaq EPC Intl. 128.00 -1.39 42.75
Bemco Hydraulics 180.40 4.67 39.51
> More on Sika Interplant Systems Ltd Peer Group

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.72
> More on Sika Interplant Systems Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.86% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -13.41% NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month -6.77% NA 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month -2.13% NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year -29.24% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 1.80% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 160.20
166.00
Week Low/High 159.00
174.00
Month Low/High 159.00
195.00
YEAR Low/High 152.00
285.00
All TIME Low/High 2.40
285.00

