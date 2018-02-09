JUST IN
Sikozy Realtors Ltd.

BSE: 524642 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE528E01022
BSE 12:10 | 03 Aug Sikozy Realtors Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sikozy Realtors Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.45
CLOSE 0.43
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 0.63
52-Week low 0.43
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.45
Buy Qty 499000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Sikozy Realtors Ltd.

Sikozy Realtors Ltd

Sikozy Realtors Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sikozy Realtors Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.11 -81.82
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.11 81.82
Net Profit -0.02 -0.11 81.82
Equity Capital 4.46 4.46 -
Sikozy Realtors Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Diamant Infra. 0.70 -4.11 2.46
Haz.Multi Proj. 0.88 -1.12 2.23
Brilliant Port. 6.65 0.00 2.06
Sikozy Realtors 0.45 4.65 2.01
Gyan Developers 6.59 0.00 1.98
Raghunath Intl. 3.80 -5.00 1.90
Manor Estates 1.91 0.53 1.57
Sikozy Realtors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 95.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.29
Sikozy Realtors Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -23.73% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sikozy Realtors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.45
0.45
Week Low/High 0.00
0.45
Month Low/High 0.00
0.45
YEAR Low/High 0.43
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.06
5.00

