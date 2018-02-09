Sikozy Realtors Ltd.
|BSE: 524642
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE528E01022
|BSE 12:10 | 03 Aug
|Sikozy Realtors Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sikozy Realtors Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.43
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|0.63
|52-Week low
|0.43
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.45
|Buy Qty
|499000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sikozy Realtors Ltd.
Sikozy Realtors Ltd
Sikozy Realtors Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.55
Sikozy Realtors Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.11
|-81.82
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.11
|81.82
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.11
|81.82
|Equity Capital
|4.46
|4.46
|-
Sikozy Realtors Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Diamant Infra.
|0.70
|-4.11
|2.46
|Haz.Multi Proj.
|0.88
|-1.12
|2.23
|Brilliant Port.
|6.65
|0.00
|2.06
|Sikozy Realtors
|0.45
|4.65
|2.01
|Gyan Developers
|6.59
|0.00
|1.98
|Raghunath Intl.
|3.80
|-5.00
|1.90
|Manor Estates
|1.91
|0.53
|1.57
Sikozy Realtors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sikozy Realtors Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-23.73%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sikozy Realtors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.45
|
|0.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.45
|YEAR Low/High
|0.43
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.06
|
|5.00
